Simplilearn Collaborates with The School of Professional Studies at Brown University for a Program on Applied AI and Data Science

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn , a global digital skills training provider, is collaborating with The School of Professional Studies at Brown University for a program on Applied AI and Data Science . The program is designed to equip learners with top skills and tools to kick-start or enhance their data science and AI careers through a cutting-edge curriculum, expert instruction, and practical learning.

Global multinational companies such as Apple, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Adobe, Bosch, Meta, IBM, Intel, Samsung, Wells Fargo and VMware are increasingly recruiting people for roles as data scientists, AI engineers and ML engineer roles. Career opportunities in these fields are promising in the current market, with salaries as high as $200,000 and averaging over $100,000 annually in the data science, AI, and ML domains. This demand has created a great need for skilled professionals.

The School of Professional Studies at Brown University in collaboration with Simplilearn is launching a new online program that will empower learners to enhance their professional development by acquiring focused and sought-after skills in AI and data science. The curriculum of the program is meticulously designed by industry experts and includes vital topics such as data science foundations, exploratory data analysis, machine learning model preparation and training, and deep learning, among other areas of study. Students will also learn the essentials of Generative AI, its corresponding use cases, and ChatGPT.

The program best suits software developers, machine learning professionals, IT professionals, data professionals, product managers and consultants. To enroll in the program, individuals need to be at least 18 years of age and have a high school diploma with a prior understanding of mathematics and programming concepts. Prior professional experience is recommended but is not necessary for this program. The program will be held for a duration of 3 months and will take place in a blended learning format. Students will attend monthly live online master classes delivered by the Brown faculty, learn at their own pace through high-quality video content recorded by Brown faculty, and engage with industry-relevant hands-on projects with access to integrated labs.

Sharing thoughts on the program, Mr. Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, of Simplilearn, said, "In today's innovative world, technologies like AI, machine learning, and data science aren't just passing fads – they're the key to the future. All companies across all industries are investing heavily in these technologies to gain a competitive edge and as a result, they are looking for professionals well-versed in these domains. Therefore, we are thrilled to collaborate with The School of Professional Studies at Brown University for an AI, ML, and data science program, helping learners gain these skills and pursue a successful tech career with confidence."

Speaking on the partnership with Simplilearn, Sandra Rehm Smith, Associate Dean for Executive Education at Brown University at The School of Professional Studies at Brown University, said, "In today's dynamic job market, the key to staying relevant and professional success lies in continuous upskilling. The use of data science, artificial intelligence, and machine learning is transforming businesses across many industries. By upskilling in these fields, learners can be able to navigate the sea of information, extract valuable insights, and drive meaningful change while future-proofing their careers."

Smith continued "We are happy to partner with Simplilearn to bring a program on AI, ML and data science to provide valuable insights to all those keen on building careers in these fields."

The program will help in gaining proficiency with industry-standard tools and methodologies to analyze and prepare data effectively while developing expertise in both linear and non-linear ML models. Learners will understand deep learning techniques comprehensively and master the complete process of building a machine learning technique. The program curriculum will consist of Foundations of Data Science, Understanding the Data, Preparing the Model, Training the Model, Deep Learning and Generative AI along with master classes by Brown Faculty. Some of the tools that will be covered in the program are ChatGPT, Python, NumPy, Pandas, SciPy, Matplotlib and Seaborn.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in San Francisco, California, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is the world's #1 online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training. Simplilearn offers access to world-class work-ready training to individuals and businesses around the world. The Bootcamps are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, large corporations, and governments, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or/and business goals.

About Brown University School of Professional Studies

The School of Professional Studies is one of four schools at Brown University, a private Ivy League research university in Providence, Rhode Island and the seventh-oldest institution of higher education in the United States. The School of Professional Studies delivers programs that empower leaders to transform themselves, their workplace and the communities they serve for good. A portfolio of degree, certificate, and executive programs span across disciplines and formats, offering a wide array of educational opportunities for learners at all career stages.

