SIMPLILEARN COLLABORATES WITH THE UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS - AMHERST ISENBERG SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT - CONTINUING & PROFESSIONAL EDUCATION TO LAUNCH UI UX BOOTCAMP

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, the world's #1 online bootcamp for digital economy skills training, has partnered with The University of Massachusetts Amherst Isenberg School of Management - Continuing & Professional Education to launch a UI UX bootcamp . The bootcamp is designed to help learners emerge as professional UI UX designers and get an in-depth understanding of the UI UX design field by prospecting topics like UX research, design thinking, user interface design, and more. The bootcamp is ideal for Aspiring UX Designers from any background and Existing Designers wishing to upskill themselves. Having the aspiration to become a UX designer and looking at enhancing one's current UI UX design experience is an advantage.

Speaking on the bootcamp, Mr. Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn, said, "In today's world, the website of a company is the face of the brand. With the advancement of digital domains across sectors, UI UX has become a lucrative career option for many. With user experience design becoming more popular, the need to enhance skills becomes more important. For budding UI UX designers, it is crucial to take up the right courses that will help them in polishing their skills. With this in mind, we are happy to partner with the prestigious University of Massachusetts for this bootcamp on UI UX that will enable learners looking at kick-starting a career in the field. The program will help them understand UI UX concepts better to hone the required skills and stay ahead of the industry curve."

Sharing thoughts on the partnership with Simplilearn, Dr. Traci J. Hess, Associate Dean, UMass Amherst, University of Massachusetts Amherst Isenberg School of Management - Continuing & Professional Education, said, "We see a rise in interest among students and young professionals to set foot in the UI UX industry, given the rise of the digital economy. UI UX is currently one of the most sought-after career choices because of its creativity, relevance, and promising growth prospects that are being offered to those skilled in the field. Understanding the demand, we have partnered with Simplilearn to curate this bootcamp in UI UX that contains all the topics and modules which an aspiring UI UX designer needs to learn before entering the industry."

The bootcamp will be held for a period of 5 months and will take place in the format of live, virtual classes. It will consist of 100% live online learning, Job Assistance, 3 credit transfer to online MBA and MS BA, hands-on learning via assignments and course-end projects and capstone projects, portfolio creation on Dribbble, top design tools, 8x higher engagement in live online classes by Simplilearn's expert instructors and industry recognized certification from University of Massachusetts Amherst Isenberg School of Management - Continuing & Professional Education. The capstone projects from Simplilearn will help in industry problem-solving in e-commerce, fitness, and technology domains. The bootcamp will also cover industry tools such as Balsamiq, Invision, Sketch, and Figma. Post the completion of the bootcamp, learners will receive University of Massachusetts Amherst Isenberg School of Management - Continuing & Professional Education certificates. With the help of Simplilearn's Job Assistance, learners will receive extended support to secure a job after completing the bootcamp.

The program will begin with an orientation session and will be followed by sessions on user experience design, user interface and design principles, UI prototyping and styling, UX research and testing, and portfolio building - capstone projects.

About The University of Massachusetts Amherst

The University of Massachusetts Amherst ranks among the top 25 premier public universities by U.S. News Education Rankings. The Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst is consistently ranked in the top 50 business schools in the USA. UMass Amherst: Isenberg School of Management - Continuing & Professional Education has chosen to partner with Simplilearn for these online professional programs. Simplilearn's award-winning immersive learning model delivered via live virtual classes focuses on applied learning to create immediate career impact. In addition to world-class learning, program graduates also gain membership in UMass Amherst Alumni Association.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in San Francisco, California, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn, a Blackstone company is the world's #1 online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training. Simplilearn offers access to world-class work-ready training to individuals and businesses around the world. The Bootcamps are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and big corporations, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or/and business goals.

