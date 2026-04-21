Simplilearn Collaborates With UC Santa Barbara Professional and Continuing Education to Introduce Full Stack Development Program With Generative AI

PLANO, Texas, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, a global leader in digital upskilling and a Blackstone portfolio company, in collaboration with UC Santa Barbara Professional and Continuing Education (UCSB PaCE), has launched the Full Stack Development Program with Generative AI. This 20-week, live online interactive format program redefines the traditional full-stack bootcamp by adding Generative AI at every stage of the development lifecycle. Designed for working professionals, the curriculum requires just 10 hours per week and empowers learners to design, build, and optimize modern web applications while mastering the MERN Stack and relevant AI tools. Learners gain hands-on experience across the frontend, backend, databases, and APIs, while pioneering new workflows such as AI-assisted vibe coding, automated testing, and deployment. This approach ensures learners can build production-ready applications while significantly maximizing their productivity through AI-driven engineering.

It is a 20-week program in a live, online, interactive format, with 10 hours of learning per week. The learners will master the MERN stack and leverage AI for design, development, optimization, testing, and deployment along with AI-assisted vibe coding. The modules include skills to build production-ready applications while significantly maximising productivity through AI-assisted development.

As Generative AI fundamentally reshapes the software engineering landscape, the demand for 'AI-first' developers has reached a tipping point. Industry data shows that developers leveraging GenAI tools are seeing productivity gains of 10–30%, significantly reducing manual coding time while improving efficiency and code quality. As organizations increasingly embed AI into development workflows, professionals who can combine core full-stack expertise with AI-assisted coding and deployment capabilities are emerging as high-value talent. This program is designed to meet that shift, supporting learners with the technical depth and AI fluency essential for success in a modern engineering environment.

Speaking about the program, Mr. Kashyap Dalal, Cofounder and COO of Simplilearn, said, "As the tech industry transitions to an AI-first era, the demand of the world has shifted from manual coders to AI-augmented developers who can manage the entire development lifecycle with speed and precision. Through our collaboration with UCSB PaCE, we have curated a program that doesn't just teach the MERN stack-based web development; it pioneers vibe coding and GenAI-interventions across the software development lifecycle, enabling professionals to build high-quality, scalable applications at an industry-leading pace. Our vision is to prepare learners to build high-quality applications faster and more intelligently in today's AI-driven world by integrating industry tools and AI-assisted workflows throughout."

The program covers 15+ critical skills, spanning front-end and back-end development, RESTful APIs, database management, authentication, data structures and algorithms, Agile methodologies, and Generative AI–driven development. It also integrates hands-on exposure to 18+ industry tools such as React, Node.js, Express.js, MongoDB, SQL, Git, Docker, Kubernetes, AWS, Vercel, Replit, and Microsoft Copilot. The curriculum includes three industry-relevant portfolio projects, blending full-stack expertise and real-world implementation to prepare job-ready developers for modern engineering.

Denis Couturier, Dean at UC Santa Barbara Professional and Continuing Education, said, "We are pleased to collaborate with Simplilearn on a program that reflects how software development is evolving in the age of Generative AI. Today's developers need strong technical foundations along with emerging capabilities such as prompt engineering, vibe coding, and AI-assisted development. The intended aim of this collaboration is to provide up-to-date learning that brings together academic excellence and practical application. By combining UCSB PaCE's academic standards with Simplilearn's immersive delivery model, we are supporting professionals to gain future-ready skills that are immediately relevant in an AI-driven landscape."

The program offers an immersive learning experience led by industry experts, with a flexible model that lets learners access recorded sessions to stay on track if they miss a class. Additionally, a committed cohort manager ensures continuous assistance and personalized support throughout the learning journey.

Interested candidates must submit an application outlining their background and interest in the program. If shortlisted by the admissions panel, selected applicants can start learning within 1–2 weeks upon confirmation of fee payment to reserve their seat. Eligible applicants should have 2+ years of work experience, a bachelor's degree with at least 50% marks, and a basic understanding of programming concepts and mathematics.

About UC Santa Barbara Professional and Continuing Education

The University of California, Santa Barbara is a top-ranked public research university, consistently recognized among the top 15 public universities in the U.S. UCSB is home to 8 Nobel Laureates, 10 national research centres and institutes, and 34 National Academy of Engineering members, reflecting its strong academic excellence, innovation, and real-world impact. UC Santa Barbara Professional and Continuing Education (PaCE) empowers professionals and lifelong learners with essential skills through flexible certificate programs, professional courses, workshops, and seminars across diverse fields, including business, technology, and more.

UCSB PaCE is collaborating with Simplilearn to deliver industry-aligned, online non-credit professional programs. This collaboration combines UCSB's globally recognized academic reputation with Simplilearn's immersive learning model, featuring live virtual classes, applied projects, and career-focused curriculum. Learners benefit from studying with a top-ranked UC institution while gaining job-ready skills and career support designed to drive immediate and measurable professional impact.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is a global leader in digital upskilling, enabling learners across the globe with access to world-class training for individuals and businesses. Simplilearn offers 1,500+ live classes each month across 150+ countries, impacting over 8 million learners worldwide. Its programs are designed and delivered in collaboration with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies. From early-career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and large enterprises, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs provide ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or business goals.

For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com

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SOURCE Simplilearn Solutions Private Limited