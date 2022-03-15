Simplilearn for Business Looks to Upskill One Million Canadian Professionals in Digital Skills & Seeks Strategic Partners in the Country

Simplilearn has helped more than three million professionals upskill in digital technologies across 150+ countries. For enterprises, Simplilearn offers a scalable platform for live interactive workshops and bootcamps in digital skills. To reach global markets, Simplilearn works through partners, which include channel partners such as Accenture Academy and PWC Academy, and distributors like Deviare in South Africa, Saudi Business Machines in the Middle East, and the ILX Group in the UK.

Kashyap Dalal, Co-founder & Chief Business Officer, Simplilearn, said, "Over the last two years, the pandemic has accelerated the move towards digital business models and created a global need for over 200m digitally skilled professionals in areas like Programming, Data, Cloud, and Cyber Security. According to the World Economic Forum, with effective upskilling Canada could boost GDP by $56 billion, equivalent to 2.7% of the total GDP. Our experience in other regions has shown that for ramping up digital skills, organizations need to hire for aptitude and have solutions to skill them for job readiness. We are excited to announce our plans to enter the Canada market and work closely with enterprises and partners to chase our goal of upskilling one million professionals in the region in digital skills."

Simplilearn's online training programs address all critical digital domains, such as Data & Artificial Intelligence, Software Development, Cloud Computing, DevOps, Agile, Digital Transformation, & Digital Marketing, through comprehensive learning paths that are tailored to 35+ critical digital economy job roles. These programs are co-created with leading universities like MIT and Caltech, and alongside leading industry partners such as IBM, Microsoft Azure, and Facebook, ensuring the best learning outcomes.

To learn more, please visit

courses for partnerships or https://www.simplilearn.com/corporate-training for corporate inquiries.

If you are interested in potential partnership opportunities or seeking digital upskilling solutions for your organization, contact Simplilearn

About Simplilearn:

Founded in 2010 and based in San Francisco, California, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn, a Blackstone company is the world's #1 online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training. Simplilearn offers access to world-class work-ready training to individuals and businesses around the world. The Bootcamps are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners. For businesses, Simplilearn offers products to power New hire Onboarding, Digital Transformation skill development and Leadership development.

