SIMPLILEARN IS RECOGNIZED BY TRAINING INDUSTRY IN THE TOP 20 IT & TECHNICAL TRAINING COMPANIES IN 2023

News provided by

Simplilearn Solutions Private Limited

17 Nov, 2023, 05:20 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, a global digital skills training provider, has been named to the Training Industry's list of the Top 20 IT & Technical Training Companies. Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares their Top 20 reports on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies. This award adds to Simplilearn's multiple recognition's by Training Industry. 

Training Industry selected the top 20 companies based on the extent and quality of programs and service offerings, industry visibility, innovation, impact in the IT and technical training market, client and user representation, business performance, and growth. This recognition exemplifies Simplilearn's commitment to providing a highly interactive and seamless learning experience to working professionals in the digital space and empowering them for career advancement.

Speaking on the achievement, Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn, said, "I would like to thank all of the folks at Simplilearn for their absolute focus on getting great outcomes for our learners. Awards like these are a recognition of the hard work that goes in day in and day out in delivering joy and success to our learners and when we fail, to learn quickly and improve. I express my gratitude to the Training Industry for bestowing upon us this honor and recognizing our efforts in bringing quality upskilling across the globe."

"This year's Top 20 IT & Technical Training Companies are leading innovators in the IT training sector," said Jessica Schue, Market Research Analyst at Training Industry, Inc. "These companies demonstrate high-quality content on topics and skill sets such as cybersecurity, data science/analytics, cloud computing, programming with a wide range of languages, and much more. Utilizing advanced technologies and modalities like artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), and virtual labs, these companies take an immersive approach to training and work continuously to adapt and keep up with the ever-changing IT market." 

About Training Industry, Inc. 

"We make connections." Our company has a passion for making connections. We cultivate high-value conversations for select solution providers and with our highly engaged community of corporate learning and development leaders and decision-makers. These conversations benefit the training industry by surfacing challenges, sharing innovations, and communicating rapidly evolving best practices. Training Industry (https://trainingindustry.com) is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry's courses, live events, articles, magazines, webinars, podcast's, research, and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year. At the same time, the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners. For a complimentary referral, visit https://trainingindustry.com/rfp

Simplilearn conducts more than 3,000 live classes, with an average of 70,000 learners who spend more than 500,000 hours each month on the platform. Programs offered by Simplilearn enable learners to upskill and get certified in popular domains.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in San Francisco, California, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is the world's #1 online bootcamp for digital economy skills training. Simplilearn offers access to world-class work-ready training to individuals and businesses worldwide. The bootcamps are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and big corporations, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career and business goals.

For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1100016/Simplilearn_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Simplilearn Solutions Private Limited

Also from this source

Simplilearn Launches Product Management Professional Program in Partnership with UC San Diego Division of Extended Studies

Simplilearn Launches Product Management Professional Program in Partnership with UC San Diego Division of Extended Studies

Simplilearn, the world's #1 online bootcamp for digital skills training, is excited to announce the launch of the Product Management Professional...
Simplilearn and The University of Massachusetts Host a Joint Convocation to Celebrate the Achievements of 800 Graduates

Simplilearn and The University of Massachusetts Host a Joint Convocation to Celebrate the Achievements of 800 Graduates

Simplilearn, the world's #1 online bootcamp for digital economy skills training, hosted a joint convocation ceremony with The University of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Education

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.