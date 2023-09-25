Simplilearn Joins Forces With University of California San Diego Division of Extended Studies to accelerate digital skills training

News provided by

Simplilearn

25 Sep, 2023, 07:30 ET

Bootcamps for learners with real-time practice and hands-on learning opportunities will expand the talent pool of high-skilled tech professionals.

BENGALURU, India , Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, the world's #1 online boot camp for digital skills training, today, announced a partnership with the University of California San Diego (UC San Diego) Division of Extended Studies to bring enhanced digital economy skills training to professionals and students in the United States, providing them the competitive advantage for well-paying, in-demand jobs in the state of California and beyond. 

The Division of Extended Studies is housed within UC San Diego, ranked #1 among the world's 'Golden Age' universities, and is certain to bring strong value to the learning and growth trajectory of professionals. With a vision to empower learners with industry-oriented and marketable skills, this partnership will help nurture cohorts of high-quality professionals. The programs are curated with an aim to help bridge the skills gap in the region through an offering of relevant digital upskilling tracks. With California state Employment Development Department reports indicating that employers added 47,300 nonfarm payroll jobs in May 2023, it's clear that the demand for well-equipped, job-ready employees continues to grow.

Mr. Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn said, "Owing to the demand for high-quality skilled professionals in today's competitive market, it has become imperative for the workforce to upskill to be able to thrive and succeed in the digital economy. In lieu of this, our partnership with UC San Diego's Division of Extended Studies is aimed at nurturing the tech talent by aiding them with the right skilling opportunities/programs to elevate the overall tech ecosystem. Through our customized programs, we are excited to contribute to the growth of the industry, empowering individuals to succeed  in this dynamic digital landscape."

Dean Hugo Villar, UC San Diego Division of Extended Studies noted, "As technology advances, we can be certain that the demand for quality over quantity will take precedence. Today's employers are seeking talented individuals who have a holistic understanding of work needs and demands, real-world skills, and an agile approach. To help answer hiring managers' needs and prepare job seekers for fulfilling careers, UC San Diego Extended Studies is pleased to partner with Simplilearn to bring high-quality and accessible educational opportunities. We know quality upskilling in the digital economy will help professionals grow exponentially in their field, and we look forward to enabling their career momentum and success.

The first program through this partnership will enable learners to experience hands-on educational approaches. With all classes being delivered live along with capstone projects from Simplilearn, the programs under this partnership are guaranteed to  enable talent growth in the region. 

While the majority of the learner base of Simplilearn consists of individual B2C learners, the company offers outcome-driven corporate training and upskilling programs for organizations globally. Simplilearn offers aspirants both short term and Master's programs in digital skills and new-age technologies. The company also conducts more than 3,000 live classes, with an average of 70,000 learners who together spend more than 500,000 hours each month on the platform. 

About UC San Diego Division of Extended Studies

Established in 1966, UC San Diego Division of Extended Studies is a catalyst for economic, intellectual, and cultural growth. Advancing the belief that great social and economic prosperity comes from integrating the collective knowledge of the university, community leaders and professionals, the Division of Extended Studies has a mission to serve the critical lifelong learning and skill development needs of individuals, organizations and the community. We do this through continuing education, certificate and degree-related programs; community initiatives that support economic and social development; and a wide array of public-service lectures, forums and special events delivered both on and off campus and through print, internet, radio and television.

UC San Diego Division of Extended Studies partners with businesses, civic leaders, nonprofits and UC San Diego to provide a range of public programs that enhance quality of life.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in San Francisco, California, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company is the world's #1 online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training. Simplilearn offers access to world-class work-ready training to individuals and businesses around the world. The Bootcamps are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and big corporations, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or/and business goals.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1100016/4169121/Simplilearn_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Simplilearn

Also from this source

Simplilearn and Caltech CTME Celebrate the Achievements of 600 Certificate Learners

SIMPLILEARN AND PURDUE UNIVERSITY HOST CONVOCATION CEREMONY FOR 1500+ GRADUATES

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.