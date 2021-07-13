Simplilearn Launches its First PGDM Degree Program in Collaboration With Jagdish Sheth School of Management

BENGALURU, India, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, the world's number one online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training, today announced its partnership with Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSoM) and added to its existing extensive online learning portfolio, its first-degree equivalent program - PGDM with specialization in emerging areas like Digital Marketing, Business Analysis, Data Analytics, and Operations.

The two-year AICTE-approved PGDM program offers a blend of online self-paced videos to teach concepts and frameworks, live virtual classes to provide context and industry examples, and hands-on, phase-end capstone projects to help learners apply their skills in context and crystallize their learnings.

This partnership offers the most comprehensive PGDM program available, combining JAGSoM's academic competence in the industry with Simplilearn's award-winning curriculum and applied learning methodology to help students gain a set of in-demand managerial abilities and accelerate their career growth. Best suited for freshers, professionals, and managers without formal business education, this comprehensive program will help learners develop practical knowledge in core areas of business based on best practices. In addition, the program learners will learn to use qualitative and quantitative methods for effective decision making, overcome critical business challenges, and drive transformation and business model innovation to create value from new opportunities through data and technology.

With over 200 hours of applied learning and interactive peer learning through group projects and discussions, this one-of-a-kind program will be taught by experienced faculty. Upon completion of the program, learners will receive JAGSoM alumni status and job assistance along with the PGDM Certification.

Speaking about the collaboration, Krishna Kumar, CEO and Founder, Simplilearn, said, "The ongoing global crisis necessitates constant change. This is the time when lifelong learning is more important than ever. Through this strategic collaboration with Jagdish Sheth School of Management, we aim to advance digital education and make it into a new wave of learning that can help students strengthen their skills and abilities. The key thing that sets this program apart from other PGDM programs is that our program is practical and industry-oriented therefore building a strong foundation and offering real-world experience to the students."

Dr. Atish Chattopadhyay, Director, Jagdish Sheth School of Management, said, "New technologies and changing business dynamics are disrupting the global industry. This one-of-a-kind PGDM program is created with inputs from industry leaders and eminent academicians, matching a learner's skill set to the type of jobs available in the market. We are hopeful that our collaboration with Simplilearn will help us in taking this program to aspirants across the nation."

Established in 1995, Jagdish Sheth School of Management, formerly known as IFIM Business School, with AICTE accreditation, recently received global QS World University rank being on 51+ band in the marketing area and 101+ band in the finance area. It is amongst the first six business schools in India to have been awarded the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) international accreditation.

