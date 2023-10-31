Simplilearn Launches Product Management Professional Program in Partnership with UC San Diego Division of Extended Studies

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, the world's #1 online bootcamp for digital skills training, is excited to announce the launch of the Product Management Professional Program for learners globally. The program is curated in association with the UC San Diego Division of Extended Studies, renowned for its academic excellence, cutting-edge research, and innovation. This comprehensive program addresses the evolving industry landscape and growing demand for skilled product managers while equipping learners with the necessary skills to excel in these roles.

The product management domain has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by digital transformation and changing consumer preferences. As organizations strive to innovate and deliver products that meet market needs, there is an increasing demand for competent product managers who can navigate complex challenges and drive business success. As per the latest study, the global market for Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) was estimated at US$40.5 billion in the year 2020 and is projected to reach US$64.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8 percent over the period from 2020-2027. 

The role of a product manager requires a unique combination of strategic thinking, technical expertise, and business acumen. The Product Management Professional Program addresses this need by offering a comprehensive curriculum covering the entire product lifecycle, from product design and analytics to business fundamentals, product marketing, and more. The program provides a structured learning path, combining theoretical knowledge with hands-on experiential learning, enabling learners to gain practical insights and real-world problem-solving abilities.

"The partnership between Simplilearn and UC San Diego Extended Studies represents our commitment to bridging the skills gap in the product management domain," said Mr. Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer of Simplilearn. "We believe that by offering a rigorous and industry-aligned program, we can empower aspiring product managers with the right skill set to excel in their careers."

The job market for product managers is highly promising, with over 100,000 open positions across industries. Professionals equipped with product management skills can explore roles starting from associate product manager, product manager, product owner, and senior product manager, to director of product management, among others. 

"The Division of Extended Studies is thrilled to collaborate with Simplilearn as we enhance our global reach and meet the evolving needs of our students, businesses, and the larger community," said Dean Hugo Villar, Dean of UC San Diego Extended Studies. "By combining the Division's history of innovative education and academic excellence with Simplilearn's industry expertise, we're poised to empower learners worldwide to acquire the in-demand digital skills they need to excel in today's job market, as we unlock promising opportunities for professionals in the product management domain."

Upon completion of the program, learners will gain a globally recognized certification from Simplilearn and an Award of Completion from UC San Diego Division of Extended Studies demonstrating their proficiency in product management. Graduates will be well-prepared to take on product management roles in diverse industries, armed with the knowledge and skills to drive innovation, lead cross-functional teams, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Enrollment for the cohorts - Product Management Professional  Program is now open. To learn more visit https://onlinebootcamp.extension.ucsd.edu/product-management-training-course 

About The University of California San Diego

Established in 1966, UC San Diego Division of Extended Studies is a catalyst for economic, intellectual, and cultural growth. Advancing the belief that great social and economic prosperity comes from integrating the collective knowledge of the university, community leaders and professionals, the Division of Extended Studies has a mission to serve the critical lifelong learning and skill development needs of individuals, organizations and the community. We do this through continuing education, certificate and degree-related programs; community initiatives that support economic and social development; and a wide array of public-service lectures, forums and special events delivered both on and off campus and through print, internet, radio and television.

UC San Diego Division of Extended Studies partners with businesses, civic leaders, nonprofits and UC San Diego to provide a range of public programs that enhance quality of life.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in San Francisco, California, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company is the world's #1 online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training. Simplilearn offers access to world-class work-ready training to individuals and businesses around the world. The Bootcamps are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and big corporations, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or/and business goals.

