Simplilearn Launches Professional Certificate in Data Analytics & GenAI With UC Santa Barbara Professional and Continuing Education

PLANO, Texas, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, a global leader in digital upskilling, in collaboration with UC Santa Barbara Professional and Continuing Education (UCSB PaCE), has launched the Professional Certificate in Data Analytics & GenAI. This program is designed to equip professionals with expertise in AI-powered Data Analytics, Generative AI, Agentic AI, Automation, and Cloud AI, driving scalable business insights. It combines academic depth with practical learning through live virtual classes, structured coursework, and hands-on projects, making it best suited to modern organizational requirements.

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Data analytics and generative AI are becoming central to innovation and providing a competitive advantage across industries. The global generative AI market is projected to approach $890 billion by 2032, while the data analytics market is expected to exceed $400 billion during the same period (Source: MarketsandMarkets, Generative AI Market Press Release, May 2025). This growth is made possible by effectively integrating data-driven decision-making across marketing, operations, finance, and product development.

Given the growing demand for allied skills, the course offers modules covering the tools and skills needed to master the full analytics lifecycle. Data acquisition, transformation, visualization, predictive analytics, automation, and AI-driven insights are among the key topics covered in the course. It is an opportunity for early- to mid-career professionals to build practical capabilities, apply analytics and AI in business environments, and also move to higher-impact roles.

The curriculum brings together live instructor-led sessions, self-paced learning modules, and 12+ hands-on industry projects. Projects include AI-powered analytics automation, predictive modeling, cloud AI integrations, and intelligent dashboard creation. Learners will gain exposure to more than 20 industry-relevant tools, such as Excel, MySQL, Power BI, Tableau, Google Analytics 4, LangChain, CrewAI, Zapier, and Microsoft 365 Copilot. Additionally, it includes an exclusive masterclass on Agentic AI.

Upon successful course completion, learners will have acquired 13+ job-relevant skills spanning ETL workflows, Python-based data analysis, machine learning, AI automation, cloud analytics integration, and responsible AI practices. They will also benefit from career-focused resources, including a Job Tracker and Job Board, AI-powered resume tools, LinkedIn profile optimization, and expert-led career workshops to support employability outcomes.

Speaking about the program launch, Mr. Kashyap Dalal, Co-founder and COO of Simplilearn, said, "Data and AI are no longer separate disciplines. We now need professionals who can interpret data, automate workflows, and apply AI insights to business decisions that will make a significant difference. Through our collaboration with UC Santa Barbara Professional and Continuing Education, we wanted to combine strong academic foundations with hands-on application. We want to ensure that the learning goes beyond mere reporting and is more inclined towards working alongside intelligent systems. Our focus is to help professionals build end-to-end analytical capabilities that are immediately relevant in any AI-dense domain."

Learners will receive a certificate of completion from UC Santa Barbara Professional and Continuing Education and Simplilearn, along with individual course certificates from Simplilearn that validate expertise in AI-powered data analytics. Selected modules will offer a Microsoft certificate and Badges on the Microsoft Learn portal, aligned with industry recognition.

The learning journey will culminate in a capstone project requiring a full-fledged AI-driven analytics solution to address real-time business challenges.

Regarding the collaboration, Denis Couturier, Dean at UC Santa Barbara Professional and Continuing Education (PaCE), said, "Our partnership with Simplilearn reflects a shared commitment to bring out programs where professionals will gather skills aligned to the demands of modern organizations. It's the best time to integrate UCSB PaCE's academic excellence with industry-focused applied learning. This program will encourage learners to confidently leverage data insights and generative AI technologies to take on business challenges with well-informed analytical frameworks."

Applicants are expected to hold a bachelor's degree, with prior professional experience preferred but not mandatory. No prior coding or tech background is required. The application process includes submitting an online application, completing an admissions review, and confirming enrollment by paying the program fee upon selection.

About UC Santa Barbara Professional and Continuing Education

The University of California, Santa Barbara is a top-ranked public research university, consistently recognized among the top 15 public universities in the U.S. UCSB is home to 8 Nobel Laureates, 10 national research centres and institutes, and 34 National Academy of Engineering members, reflecting its strong academic excellence, innovation, and real-world impact. UC Santa Barbara Professional and Continuing Education (PaCE) empowers professionals and lifelong learners with essential skills through flexible certificate programs, professional courses, workshops, and seminars across diverse fields such as business, technology, and more. UCSB PaCE is collaborating with Simplilearn to deliver industry-aligned, online non-credit professional programs. This collaboration combines UCSB's globally recognized academic reputation with Simplilearn's immersive learning model, featuring live virtual classes, applied projects, and career-focused curriculum. Learners benefit from studying with a top-ranked UC institution while gaining job-ready skills and career support designed to drive immediate and measurable professional impact.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is a global leader in digital upskilling, enabling learners across the globe with access to world-class training for individuals and businesses. Simplilearn offers 1,500+ live classes each month across 150+ countries, impacting over 15 million learners worldwide. Its programs are designed and delivered in collaboration with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies. From early-career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and large enterprises, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs provide ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or business goals.

For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com

SOURCE Simplilearn Solutions Private Limited