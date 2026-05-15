Simplilearn Partners With Virginia Tech to Launch the Professional Certificate in AI-Powered UX/UI Design

PLANO, Texas, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, a global leader in digital upskilling, and Virginia Tech Continuing and Professional Education, today announced the launch of their Professional Certificate Program in AI-Powered UX/UI Design, addressing the rising demand for professionals who can seamlessly blend creativity with artificial intelligence. The program follows an applied and hands-on learning approach covering design thinking, UX research, prototyping, usability testing, and human-computer interaction. It is also at par with emerging technologies such as AR, VR, and AI-driven design workflows.

The global UX services market is projected to grow from USD 6.40 billion in 2025 to USD 54.93 billion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 36 per cent for the period. This growth is backed by businesses prioritizing intuitive user experiences across digital products and platforms, making UX/UI a critical business priority rather than a design function. As companies compete to deliver better user experiences, the need for skilled professionals is growing. Employers are looking for people who understand modern design processes and can use AI-powered tools effectively. This program will prepare learners with practical and job-ready skills. It also includes six months of free Figma Education Premium access, encouraging learners to create interactive prototypes, collaborate smoothly, and work with professional design systems.

The program introduces learners to more than 25 widely used design tools, including Figma, Miro, Maze, Whimsical, and Uizard. Along the way, they will work on over 10 substantial projects to build a job-ready portfolio. The modules ensure practical exposure to 10+ GenAI tools for research, idea generation, and prototyping. Beyond projects, the learning experience includes 75+ interactive activities, discussions, demos, and case studies designed to reflect how design teams actually work in real-world environments.

Sharing his thoughts, Mr. Kashyap Dalal, Cofounder and COO of Simplilearn, said, "Design is becoming more complex than ever, and there is a clear need for professionals to gain expertise in the latest tools that are reshaping and augmenting the way design work is done. This association with Virginia Tech Continuing and Professional Education provides access to the most sought-after tools in the design landscape while also accommodating projects best suited for learning. Learners can choose from multiple project options, such as building a detailed case study, developing an e-commerce app or website interface, or creating a stock market app interface and applying any of the 25+ design tools covered in the program. The course makes an aspirant job-ready with 80 per cent hands-on learning and 10+ portfolio-ready UX Projects. Our goal is to ensure professionals graduate as industry-ready designers."

Learners will earn a joint Virginia Tech and Simplilearn digital badge with downloadable certificate of completion, along with a Virginia Tech Continuing and Professional Education alumni membership on LinkedIn. They will also benefit from Simplilearn Job Assist Plus, which is vital for gaining visibility with top hiring companies. Learning is designed to fit around busy schedules, with session recordings and 24/7 access to Simplilearn's LMS. This allows learners to study at their own pace while managing work and other commitments.

The course is an end-to-end learning experience that covers UX/UI fundamentals, design thinking, research, visual design, prototyping, usability testing, HCI, AR/VR, and AI-driven design workflows through hands-on tools, real-world case studies, and live expert-led sessions.

The learning journey is holistic with a job-ready portfolio at the end built through multiple module projects, an Agentic AI workshop, an academic masterclass by Virginia Tech instructors, and a full-fledged capstone project. The learners are encouraged to design intelligent, human-centered digital products across mobile, web, and immersive platforms.

At the program launch, Shelly Jobst, Director at Virginia Tech Continuing and Professional Education, said, "We believe in collaborations where we can bring together the best of both worlds, academic depth and rigor, combined with industry relevance and hands-on learning. This approach ensures conceptual clarity with strong application through projects and immersive delivery. Set-ups like the Agentic AI workshop further strengthen the program by providing UX/UI designers with the skills and confidence to use AI as a collaborative design partner. They can further build structured design concepts while maintaining human-centred and ethical design principles. We want to encourage designers to confidently integrate AI into live workflows and create impactful product experiences."

Learners must be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma or equivalent. The program is open to aspiring designers from any background and to existing designers looking to upskill. The application process is simple and consists of three steps: submit a short online application, undergo an application review by the admissions panel, and, upon selection, complete the program fee payment to secure a seat.

Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University

Dedicated to its motto, Ut Prosim (That I May Serve), Virginia Tech pushes the boundaries of knowledge by taking a hands-on, transdisciplinary approach to preparing scholars to be leaders and problem solvers. A comprehensive land-grant institution that enhances the quality of life in Virginia and throughout the world, Virginia Tech is an inclusive community dedicated to knowledge, discovery, and creativity. The university offers more than 280 majors and degree programs to a diverse enrollment of more than 38,000 undergraduate, graduate, and professional students in a comprehensive range of colleges and schools. The university has a significant presence internationally and across Virginia, including Academic Building One and the Institute for Advanced Computing in Alexandria; the Health Sciences and Technology campus in Roanoke; sites in Newport News and Richmond; and numerous Extension offices and research centers. A leading global research institution, Virginia Tech conducts more than $650 million in research annually.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is a global leader in digital upskilling, enabling learners across the globe with access to world-class training for individuals and businesses. Simplilearn offers 1,500+ live classes each month across 150+ countries, impacting over 15 million learners worldwide. Its programs are designed and delivered in collaboration with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies, via live online classes led by industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early-career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and large enterprises, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs provide ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or business goals.

For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com

SOURCE Simplilearn Solutions Private Limited