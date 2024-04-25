Simplilearn Receives Stevie® Award for Customer Service Success, Adding to Six Previous Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, the world's leading online bootcamp for digital skills training, proudly announces its 7th overall victory in the esteemed Stevie® Awards. The company was honored with the Bronze award in the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service for 2024. The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world's leading business awards programs, including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry in 44 nations and territories were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year; more than 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year; and categories to recognize new products, services, and solution providers.

This accolade underscores Simplilearn's comprehensive approach to customer service, which has benefited over 5 million professionals across 150 countries in upskilling and reskilling for the digital age. Notable advancements include the implementation of Arya, an automated customer service response system that reduced average handling time from 48 hours to 1-12 minutes.

Additionally, Simplilearn's collaboration with esteemed universities and industry partners such as IBM, Microsoft, AWS, Google, and renowned educational institutions such as Caltech CTME, MIT Schwarzman College of Computing, UMass Amherst, Purdue University, Wharton Online, IIT Roorkee, and IIT Kanpur enabling learners to get the best of both academia and industry.

Mr. Kashyap Dalal, Cofounder and Chief Operating Officer of Simplilearn, said, "This award is very special to us as it highlights Simplilearn's dedication to delivering outstanding customer service and always keeping customer experience as our # 1 goal as a team. Our team has always focused on its commitment to innovation, ensuring our learners receive the highest satisfaction. This award motivates us to continue surpassing expectations and positively impacting our learners' lives."

"The high scores given the winning nominations in this year's competition are evidence of the high levels of achievement portrayed in them," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. "We join with the judges and all members of the Stevie Awards community in congratulating and celebrating the winners for their accomplishments."

In addition to this year's Stevie Award, Simplilearn boasts an impressive array of recent achievements, including a customer satisfaction score (CSAT) of 4.7/5 across all customer touchpoints and a course completion rate of 75 percent, surpassing industry averages.

About Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in San Francisco, California, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is the world's #1 online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training. Simplilearn offers individuals and businesses worldwide access to world-class work-ready training. The Bootcamps are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, large corporations, and governments, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career and business goals.

For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1100016/4169121/Simplilearn_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Simplilearn