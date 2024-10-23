Simplilearn Relocates Headquarters to Texas to Tap into Thriving Tech Ecosystem

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, a global leader in digital upskilling, announces the relocation of its U.S. headquarters to Plano, Texas. This strategic shift places the company at the heart of a thriving technology hub, enabling the company to leverage the abundant resources and opportunities in the Lone Star State.

The new headquarters, located at 5851 Legacy Circle, 6th Floor, Plano, TX 75024, underscores Simplilearn's dedication to transforming the digital job market with the essential skills needed for success. The move strengthens the company's presence in one of the most dynamic tech communities in the United States, a key contributor to its revenue. In fact, Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO, moved to Texas several quarters ago, underscoring his unwavering commitment to driving innovation and growth in this dynamic region through role-aligned upskilling programs.

"Our move to Texas marks a pivotal moment in our journey, driven by our commitment to being at the forefront of a thriving tech ecosystem and tapping into a diverse talent pool. Establishing our headquarters here positions us to better empower professionals with the skills needed to excel in a digital-first world. We are excited to engage with this vibrant community and contribute to the growth of the digital economy across the U.S., and around the world," said Mr Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO, of Simplilearn.

As Simplilearn embarks on this new chapter, it remains committed to bridging the global digital skills gap. The company offers upskilling programs that help professionals earn certifications in fast-growing tech fields. These programs are created in collaboration with industry leaders like IBM, Microsoft, AWS, and Google, along with prestigious institutions such as Caltech CTME, Purdue University, UC San Diego, IIT Roorkee, and IIT Kanpur, and cover skills ranging from programming, cybersecurity, digital marketing and many distinct applications of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in Plano, Texas and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is the world's leading digital skills provider, enabling learners across the globe. Simplilearn offers access to world-class work-ready training to individuals and businesses worldwide. Simplilearn offers 1,500+ live online classes each month across 150+ countries, impacting over 8 million learners globally. The programs are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and big corporations, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or business goals.

