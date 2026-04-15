Simplilearn Unveils New Brand Identity, Celebrates 15 Years of Digitally Skilling Global Workforce With Professional Programs

New brand logo to strengthen brand resonance and reaffirm expertise serving 15 million professionals worldwide

PLANO, Texas, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, a global leader in digital upskilling, today unveiled its new brand identity featuring an updated logo and refreshed tagline that celebrates 15 years of transforming careers and bridging critical technology skill gaps for millions of professionals worldwide. Since its founding in 2010, Simplilearn has upskilled over 15 million learners across 150+ countries, offering 2000+ live classes every month and partnering with world-renowned universities, including Virginia Tech, Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, UC Santa Barbara Professional and Continuing Education, IITM Pravartak, IIT Bombay, University of Michigan, and Imperial College, alongside leading technology companies such as AWS, Microsoft, Google Cloud, Meta, and IBM.

Over 15 years, Simplilearn has been at the forefront of workforce transformation, adapting through every major technology shift, from mobile and cloud computing in the early 2010s, through IoT disruption mid-decade, to today's AI revolution. As artificial intelligence evolved from experimental technology to enterprise-critical infrastructure, Simplilearn consistently stayed ahead, launching cutting-edge programs enabling professionals to harness AI's potential rather than be displaced by it.

Celebrating this AI-driven growth trajectory, Simplilearn introduces its new narrative: "Learn. Grow. Get Ahead with AI". This marks the strategic shift from traditional upskilling to a forward-looking vision that acknowledges AI's transformative impact across every industry and profession. This positioning reinforces Simplilearn's commitment to equipping professionals not just with today' skills, but with the AI-fluent capabilities required to lead in tomorrow's workforce. This milestone reflects Simplilearn's maturity as an AI-first learning ecosystem ready to guide the next generation of professionals through the Age of AI.

Central to this vision is Simplilearn's learner-centric approach and its diverse global learner base. AI capabilities are embedded across all career stages, from students and early professionals building foundational skills to managers and senior leaders driving AI-led transformation. This commitment is reflected in a structured portfolio spanning foundational programs, applied GenAI specialisations, and advanced executive education delivered in partnership with leading institutions, ensuring accessible, career-relevant AI learning for all. Reinforcing this mission is Simplilearn's new brand identity. The new logo retains the learner success symbol while introducing a refined colour palette. The updated color palette carries strategic meaning. Blue represents trust and calm, reinforcing the reliability and confidence learners place in Simplilearn, while the altered gold/vibrant orange symbolizes aggression, fire, and growth, reflecting the ambitious expansion and innovation the brand is pursuing as it enters its next chapter of AI-led transformation.

Excited about the new logo, Mr. Kashyap Dalal, Cofounder and COO at Simplilearn, said, "We are entering a phase where all businesses are rapidly looking at leveraging AI to innovate on business processes. This will cause significant changes in the kind of roles needed, and many roles will become redundant. Simplilearn's mission since 2010 has been to help people acquire the latest skills needed to succeed in their careers, and, staying true to this, over the last 2 years, we have ensured that every program we offer is AI-first. This is not just about teaching AI to Techies, but also about ensuring that all other skilling areas have an AI-first curriculum, such as cybersecurity, project management, marketing, design, and so on.

This brand refresh and the message "Learn. Grow. Get Ahead with AI." signifies us staying true to our core in delivering programs that equip our learners with the latest in-demand skills and being AI first in our program offerings as well as leveraging AI in our learning experience, with our AI equipped to help in learning, mentorship, projects, support and many other ways."

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is a global leader in digital upskilling, enabling learners across the globe with access to world-class training for individuals and businesses. Simplilearn offers 2000+ live classes each month across 150+ countries, impacting over 15 million learners worldwide. Its programs are designed and delivered in collaboration with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies. From early-career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and large enterprises, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs provide ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or business goals.

For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2946670/5898572/Simplilearn_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Simplilearn Solutions Private Limited