SimpliPHI® 6.6 Battery from Briggs & Stratton Receives Puerto Rico OGPe Certification

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The new SimpliPHI 6.6 stackable battery from Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions has been certified for sale in Puerto Rico. The batteries recently received Certification of Renewable Energy Equipment (Certificación de Equipos de Energía Renovable) from the Puerto Rican permit management office (Oficina de Gerencia de Permisos or OGPe).

"We've been working in Puerto Rico for many years and all of our batteries are OGPe approved for sale on the island," said Sequoya Cross, vice president of energy storage for Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions. "The versatility and price point of our 6.6 battery is ideal for the Puerto Rican market."

Designed for easy installation and with a compact, sleek appearance, Briggs & Stratton® SimpliPHI 6.6 batteries are IP65 rated so they can be installed indoors or outdoors with no additional cabinets required. They can be ground- or wall-mounted inside a garage, shed, utility closet or basement or outside on an exterior wall. Plus, the flexibility of using one, two or three batteries per stack means the system can fit into small spaces.

SimpliPHI 6.6 batteries can be used with or without solar to provide backup power, to offset utility costs or for off-grid power with a generator and solar panels.

For installers, the 6.6 batteries have self-guiding RapidStak™ Connectors that integrate power and communications into a single point without wires or DIP switches. The batteries simply stack on top of one another and click into place, making installation easier and more efficient. Assembling a stack of three can be done in five minutes or less. The SimpliPHI 6.6 has full closed-loop integration with leading inverters for advanced communication and broad non-communicating compatibility with any 48V lithium-supporting inverter.

Tested and certified to the most stringent standards, the SimpliPHI 6.6 battery is UL 1642, UL 1973, UN 3480 and UN DOT 38.3 certified and has gone through UL 9540A fire safety testing. It recently secured its UL 9540 Edition 3 certification as a standalone DC ESS.

The SimpliPHI 6.6 battery has a 10-year limited warranty and is guaranteed to retain 75% capacity after 10 years.1 Plus, SimpliPHI batteries are backed by Briggs & Stratton's 115 years of experience in power solutions.

For more information on products from Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions, visit energy.briggsandstratton.com

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for outdoor power equipment and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion batteries, standby generators, energy storage systems, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in more than 100 countries on six continents.

1 See operator's manual or energy.briggsandstratton.com for complete warranty details. Briggs & Stratton has a policy of continuous product improvement and reserves the right to modify its specifications at any time and without prior notice Please visit energy.briggsandstratton.com for the latest information.

