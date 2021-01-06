SimpliPhi Power Receives UL 9540 Certification For Safety & Reliability Of Industry-leading Energy Storage Product Line

"Distributed energy storage is more than just backup power; it is critical to our economic recovery and sustainable energy future, creating savings for customers on their electricity costs and reducing losses compounded by ongoing planned and unplanned power outages," said Catherine Von Burg, CEO and president of SimpliPhi Power. "Since our founding ten years ago, we have always prioritized the safety and simplicity of installing our best-in-class battery systems. Completing UL 9540A fire testing and receiving our UL 9540 certification provides further assurance to customers and installers, code officials and emergency responders that our range of cost-effective energy storage solutions meet the highest safety standards for resilient battery systems that can be installed in homes and businesses."

The US market for energy storage had a breakout year in 2020 despite the global pandemic and economic slowdown, and is expected to grow from just under $1 billion in revenue last year to more than $7.2B in 2025, according to Wood Mackenzie. Sales at SimpliPhi Power grew more than 40% in 2020, as demand for safer lithium-ion chemistries continued to accelerate amidst a series of notable battery fires and global product recalls of cobalt-based lithium-ion batteries.

With systems operational in more than 40 countries, SimpliPhi products offer a decade of demonstrated safety and performance due to their proprietary manufacturing processes and inherently safe materials. SimpliPhi's product line is based on the superior LFP lithium-ion chemistry, which is more cost-effective, longer lasting, and does not use cobalt, the primary hazard in other lithium-ion battery fires.

As more and more battery storage systems are installed in homes and businesses, building and fire codes, which vary from one jurisdiction to another, are rapidly adapting to accommodate customer demand. UL 9540 certification and 9540A fire safety testing eases the burden on local code officials and simplifies the approval process for new installations. Now, this wide selection of SimpliPhi Power system configurations can be approved and installed in just a few weeks, instead of months of lead time needed for competitor products that lack UL certification.

"Instead of limiting customers to a one-size-fits-all solution, we sought UL certification for a wide range of system configurations, using multiple SimpliPhi equipment components, such as the AccESS Sol-Ark, BOSS.12 and BOSS.6," said Sequoya Cross, director of global sales & business development for SimpliPhi Power. "From 15.2 kilowatt-hours (kWh) up to 136kWh in one system, including single phase, split-phase, and three-phase setups, we have certified product offerings available to meet the resilient power needs of customers of all types – including residential systems, multi-family apartments, campuses, and commercial and industrial buildings."

SimpliPhi Power's network of Elite IQ™ installers and numerous distributor partners can deliver SimpliPhi's line of UL9540 certified products all over the world.

About SimpliPhi Power

With a mission to create universal access to safe, reliable, and affordable energy, SimpliPhi Power designs and manufactures efficient, non-toxic, and enduring energy storage and management systems that utilize environmentally benign lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry. Based in Oxnard, California, SimpliPhi combines the non-hazardous LFP energy storage chemistry with its proprietary cell and battery architecture, power electronics, Battery Management System (BMS) and manufacturing processes to create safe, reliable, durable, and highly scalable on-demand power solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, and government sectors.

