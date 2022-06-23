SimpliSurety Bonds Offers Instant Bonding Across New York Metro

PRINCETON, N.J., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpliSurety, the premier surety bond company that provides an instant online surety bond platform for contractors, professional service providers, and businesses needing bonds, has officially launched their New York surety bond instant issue service. It offers a simple-to-use design exclusively over the web that allows company owners to seamlessly acquire surety bonds quickly and easily in just a few clicks.

New York's fastest online surety bond provider. Get bonds to your inbox in just a few clicks.

"New York is a key market for us in our mission to provide easily accessible instant surety bonds nationwide," said SimpliSurety Communications Director Caryl Ritter. "There's a lot of construction activity and a high concentration of professionals, and we want to ensure that we're able to provide our surety bonds to as many businesses and individuals as possible."

SimpliSurety's online platform makes it easy for bond customers to get surety bonds to get the permitting they need for professional licensing or to conduct their business. The process is simple and can be completed in just a few minutes over the web or a mobile device.

"We're excited to be able to offer our instant issue online surety bonds in New York," said Ritter. "After offering surety bonds in the NY metro and up and down the East coast for the past decade, we are excited to ensure that everyone has access to the surety bonds they need to operate across the nation."

SimpliSurety enhanced its website with features in response to input from industry experts and consumers. Customers may purchase surety bonds in minutes throughout all 50 states and keep track of the process through a simple user interface with only a few clicks.

"We're dedicated to ensuring that our clients get the quick and easy bonding process they need," Ritter concluded.

To get bonded in NY now, visit simplisuretybonds.com/states/new-york-surety-bonds .

About SimpliSurety:

We are surety bonds experts for 40 years and counting. For many, it's all they've done and all they do. SimpliSurety is dedicated to providing accessibility of instant online surety bonds to small and medium-sized businesses. They are the fastest and easiest way to get online surety bonds with the most comprehensive bond catalog on the web. No drawn-out quote process. Simply surety…in an instant.

