Simploud launches Electronic Notebook:The Simploud EN is reimagining how life science companies manage, document and collaborate on data

News provided by

Simploud

11 Jul, 2023, 07:00 ET

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simploud, an end-to-end compliance platform, today announced the release of the Electronic Notebook (EN), a robust, flexible, and user-friendly solution for managing data, coordinating workflows, and facilitating collaborative projects. The newly- launched solution expands the benefits of ELN beyond the lab, offering a dynamic and versatile tool for other functions within life science companies.

The EN is the newest addition to the Simploud platform, which includes the first high-flexibility, low implementation Quality Management System (QMS) and a cutting-edge Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS). The solutions can be used individually, but when used together create a unified platform for life science companies.

Tamir Podhurst, CEO and co-Founder of Simploud, commented: "For life science companies, process data is critically important, and digital record-keeping tools are no longer sufficient. Our new Electronic Notebook was designed to simplify data management, ensure compliance with the most stringent standards, and enable a collaborative work environment. 

At the core of the design is our commitment to offer a tool that helps companies maintain high standards of efficiency and compliance, while also fostering innovation across a range of critically important, data-related processes." 

Some of the key features of the EN include Interactive Notebook, Dynamic Hierarchy, Collaboration and Communication, Compliance and Security and Reporting and Analytics

About Simploud
Simploud is an end-to-end platform for life sciences companies, including eQMS, LIMS and EN solutions. Simploud solutions are customizable for the specific and ever-changing needs of customers, at the cost and implementation time of non-tailored solutions. The Simploud platform is used by companies in life sciences and other industries worldwide. 

