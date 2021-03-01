Simplr Adds Carla Hall to MOMENTOUS 2021 Conference Lineup

"Growing customer demand for in-the-moment responses to their needs is rapidly transforming the dynamic of customer experience. Only those CX teams ready to embrace this NOW Customer will be positioned to turn their customers into fans," said Daniel Rodriguez, CMO of Simplr , a human-first, machine-enabled customer experience solution. "Carla Hall can speak to the benefits of facing down fear of the unknown, something we believe the practice of CX needs now. Carla and our growing list of talented CX industry speakers will deliver an energizing and enlightening conference experience designed to help attendees shape the future of how companies engage with their customers."

Among the industry experts joining Carla Hall in speaking at MOMENTOUS 2021 are:

Jared Carver , VP/GM North America Converse

Catherine Sproul, Vice President, L'Oreal Luxe North America

Stephanie Stafford, Director, Customer Experience, YETI

Jessica Province, Fan Service and Experience Manager, KEEN Footwear

Jasmine Lombardi, Chief Customer Officer, Locus Robotics

Kalpana Chandrasekhar, COO, Biteable

, COO, Tarikh Campbell, D&I Business Program Manager, Microsoft

Lynsey Thornton , Managing Director US West, Shopify

Lauren Volpe, Chief Experience Officer, Quadpay

Nicole France, VP and Principal Analyst, Constellation Research

Amy Lin, Product Marketing Manager, Zendesk

Philippe Roireau, Head of Partnerships, Gorgias

, Head of Partnerships, Alex Vidaeff, Customer Experience Manager, ANINE BING

Alexandria Collis , Director of Customer Experience, Princess Polly

Tish Bivins, Senior Director, Field Operations, Asurion

Patrick Carney, Global Head of Customer Experience and Retention, 4ocean PBC

Megan Merrick, Online Engagement Manager, Freshly

Mike McCarron, VP of Strategic Alliances, Gladly

, VP of Strategic Alliances, Shannon Jimenez , Senior Support Manager, Calendly

Several sessions are planned for each day of the conference. Topics include:

The Next Evolution of the Customer Contact Center

Which Pandemic Consumer Trends Are Here to Stay

Evolving Your CX KPIs for an Evolving Customer

What's NOW and Next for Social Media and Customer Care

Why CX Leadership Starts with EX

Cracking the Code on Live Chat

How to Meet the Expectations of Gen-Z Consumers

Visit https://events.simplr.ai/momentous for more information and to reserve a space.

About Simplr

Simplr offers companies a human-first, machine-enabled customer experience solution that meets the demands of the NOW Customer across all digital channels. Offering a combination of a uniquely talented, flexible, and scalable staffing pool, AI-based technology, and actionable intelligence, Simplr allows companies to immediately expand their customer service capacity and engage customers with speed, empathy, and precision. With Simplr's NOW CX solution, premium brands are eradicating customer neglect, turning browsers into buyers, and turning customers into fans. Simplr is funded by Asurion , which continues to support its growth.

