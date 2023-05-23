Simplr Announces Capabilities to Automate Customer Service Phone Inquiries

With new launch, Simplr now offers a full-service digital CX suite and most expansive use of automation in customer service

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplr, a bot-first CX outsourcing solution that offers automation and human agents, today announced new Voice-to-Digital capabilities, enabling clients to quickly shift customer inquiries from expensive phone channels to cheaper, optimized digital support channels. Following last month's infusion of OpenAI technologies into its chatbot offerings, Simplr now offers a full-service digital CX suite and the most expansive use of automation in customer service.

As the most expensive and time intensive customer service channel, phone support has become a major area of scrutiny for customer service leaders. A 2022 McKinsey report found that decreasing call volumes was listed as a top three initiative for enterprise customer service leaders. However, citing increased contacts per order, 58% of contact center leaders expect phone volumes to increase as well.

With today's launch, Simplr offers the opportunity for enterprise customer service leaders to seamlessly transition customers from phone to text messaging. There, Simplr leverages OpenAI to power both chatbots and human agents to resolve the customer's inquiry in the most efficient and effective manner. The result is vastly decreased contacts per order and higher customer satisfaction.

"With the help of Simplr, our clients have been able to effectively optimize digital support channels without needing to invest in the training, scheduling, and onboarding overhead associated with legacy customer service BPOs," said Amit Sood, Simplr CTO. "Today's announcement takes those benefits and applies it to the last bastion of the antiquated contact center model: phone support. The result is unparalleled CX cost efficiency."

The announcement follows on the heels of the company's major infusion of generative AI into its platform alongside comprehensive safeguards called Cognitive Paths. The result is that Simplr is now able to safely and securely automate "Level 2" complex inquiries or those that provide the opportunity for upsell and cross-sell motions.

"The future of CX is digital and powered by AI," said Sood. "This recent set of announcements means that Simplr clients have the entire set of tools they need to exceed the expectations of their customers today–regardless of channel–while providing a foundation upon which their customer service organization can succeed and grow far into the future."

For more information visit simplr.ai/voice-to-digital.

About Simplr

Simplr offers a bot-first CX outsourcing solution that offers automation and human agents to deliver better and more cost efficient CX than other chatbot providers and legacy BPOs. With Simplr, clients are engaging with customers in ways that drive more revenue. In doing so, they're fundamentally transforming CX programs into strategic imperatives for their companies. Simplr is funded by Asurion, which continues to support its growth.

Find more information about Simplr at https://www.simplr.ai/.

SOURCE Simplr

