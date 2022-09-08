Simplr Announces MOMENTOUS '22: The Premier Event for NOW CX

Held in-person for the first time ever, Simplr's annual conference brings together business leaders and innovators who are reshaping customer experience in the era of NOW CX

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplr today announced that registration is open for MOMENTOUS '22, the premier annual event dedicated to exploring the future of CX and the NOW Customer. The event will be held in-person at the Grand Hyatt, Nashville from November 1-2, 2022.

Last year's inaugural MOMENTOUS virtual event marked the launch of the NOW CX movement, a groundbreaking approach that's custom fit to meet and exceed the demands of the NOW Customer. Now in its second year, MOMENTOUS '22 will feature customer service and marketing leaders representing brands including Restaurant Brands International, Asurion, Chubbies, Princess Polly, and more. Presentations will cover the following topics:

3 Most Important Things to Have in a Chatbot

What Everyone Should (and Should Not) Consider When Applying AI to a Customer Service Strategy

How to Bring the In-Store Experience Online and the Online Experience In-Store

Why Customer Service Employees Are Your #1 Brand Ambassadors

Weathering a Downturn without Letting Customers Down

"CX, marketing and ecommerce leaders are currently faced with a daunting task: how to efficiently and effectively meet the ever-changing expectations of the NOW Customer while simultaneously navigating their way through a time of economic uncertainty," said Daniel Rodrigurez, Simplr CMO. "With MOMENTOUS '22, we are honored to bring together the best minds in the business when it comes to facilitating truly exceptional relations between consumers and companies and help other leaders establish a NOW CX foundation upon which they can build durable success for years to come."

About Simplr

Simplr is the conversational experience platform for the NOW CX era. The company's AI-enabled platform unites chatbots and human assistance to deliver instantly scalable premium pre-sale shopping assistance and customer support. The result for Simplr customers is best-in-class experiences throughout the consumer journey, increasing loyalty, satisfaction, and revenue. Simplr is funded by Asurion, which continues to support its growth.

Find more information about Simplr at https://www.simplr.ai/ .

