SIMPLR HONORED AS A MOST INNOVATIVE TECH COMPANY OF THE YEAR IN THE 2022 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS®

Company takes home bronze in the Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year - Up to 2,500 Employees category

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplr was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year - Up to 2,500 Employees category in The 20th Annual American Business Awards® today.

Simplr is disrupting the staid customer support contact center model by offering a combination of a uniquely talented and scalable staffing pool, automation, and AI-based technology, allowing customers to immediately expand their customer service capacity and engage customers with speed, empathy, and precision. The Simplr platform raises revenue conversions by an average of 44% and reduces high-effort customer interactions in half, increasing customer repurchase rates by 7-10%. Current customers include Restaurant Brands International, YETI, and The North Face.

"The customer experience status quo is in desperate need of innovation, with legacy chabot providers and customer service outsourcers often doing more harm than good to their clients' CX," said Daniel Rodriguez, Simplr CMO. "To that end, we're incredibly excited that the American Business Awards have recognized Simplr's positive and practical disruption in this market, as it is a reflection of a new way of thinking about exceeding the expectations of the NOW Customer in every single interaction."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.

Today's award win is the latest in a string of industry recognition for Simplr and its platform. Other honors include:

An Honorable Mention in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Customer Service BPO

A 2022 Excellence in Customer Service Award

A Silver Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Outsourcing Provider of the Year category

Being recognized as one of the most innovative companies of the year in the December 2021 Best in Biz Awards

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About Simplr

Simplr is the conversational experience platform for the NOW CX era. The company's AI-enabled platform unites chatbots and human assistance to deliver instantly scalable premium pre-sale shopping assistance and customer support. The result for Simplr customers is best-in-class experiences throughout the consumer journey, increasing loyalty, satisfaction, and revenue. Simplr is funded by Asurion, which continues to support its growth.

Find more information about Simplr at https://www.simplr.ai/.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of The 2022 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

SOURCE Simplr