Simplr Launches Capabilities to Power Customer Empathy at Scale

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As companies expand their customer service teams to outside resources, the question of how to maintain personal and empathetic customer service experiences expected by today's consumers looms large. To scale those small personal touches that make a big difference, Simplr, a human-first, machine-enabled customer experience platform, today announced the launch of Personal Connections Prompts. The set of new capabilities leverages customer data and insights to ensure consistently empathetic and one-to-one customer interactions that drive real engagement and loyalty.

Simplr enables brands and retailers to provide rapid responses and exceptional service across digital channels, transforming CX teams into revenue drivers for their businesses. The company's flexible Human Cloud Network is bolstered by Simplr's AI technology with in-the-moment tips, on-brand tone and voice, product information and guidelines.

Personal Connection Prompts now also give Simplr specialists prompts and suggestions to personalize their customer service responses based on each individual consumer's past purchase behavior, past interactions, life events, world events, and detected interests.

Simplr's AI-based platform detects these insights and surfaces the prompts and suggestions directly within the agent workflow. The result is that every customer interaction is optimized for personalization and empathy without the traditional manual effort and training.

According to Forrester Research's The Three Customer Service Megatrends In 2021: Post-Pandemic Customer Service Excellence, "Third-party and real-time data such as journey information, buying indicators, and life events must enhance customer data. This data fuels next best agent actions and drives personal interactions."

Personal Connection Prompts leverage a host of customer data to drive such personal interactions. These data sets include:

Loyalty & Previous Purchases: The platform detects which customers are loyal customers and which products the customer has recently purchased and prompts acknowledgement of their loyalty or previous purchases.

The platform detects which customers are loyal customers and which products the customer has recently purchased and prompts acknowledgement of their loyalty or previous purchases. Previous Questions & Interactions: Data from prior interactions with the brand are leveraged to proactively confirm that prior inquiries were resolved to the customer's satisfaction.

Data from prior interactions with the brand are leveraged to proactively confirm that prior inquiries were resolved to the customer's satisfaction. Personal Interests: The platform scans prior interactions to detect potential personal interests to develop better rapport with the customer.

The platform scans prior interactions to detect potential personal interests to develop better rapport with the customer. Life Events: Birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, holidays, and other life event data are used to celebrate the customer and the significant moments in their life.

Birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, holidays, and other life event data are used to celebrate the customer and the significant moments in their life. Relevant World Events: Simplr detects localized events such as weather related issues and provides a prompt/suggestion to acknowledge the event to show empathy and connection with the local situation.

"It's clear that investing in personalization and empathy is a must-have for any business that sees customer experience as a revenue driver. But to do it at scale across service and support traditionally requires significant overhead and training without any guarantee of consistency or effectiveness," said Daniel Rodriguez, Simplr CMO. "Simplr represents a new way forward for CX, where through the perfect marriage of human connection and cutting edge technology, our partners are building real rapport and better customer engagement in every single customer interaction."

Click here for more information on Simplr's Personal Connection Prompts.

About Simplr



Simplr offers companies a human-first, machine-enabled customer experience solution that meets the demands of the NOW Customer across all digital channels. Offering a combination of a uniquely talented, flexible, and scalable staffing pool, AI-based technology, and actionable intelligence, Simplr allows companies to immediately expand their customer service capacity and engage customers with speed, empathy, and precision. With Simplr's NOW CX solution, premium brands are eradicating customer neglect, turning browsers into buyers, and turning customers into fans. Simplr is funded by Asurion, which continues to support its growth.

SOURCE Simplr