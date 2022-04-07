Simplr listed as an Honorable Mention in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Customer Service BPO

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplr today announced it has been included as an Honorable Mention in 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Customer Service BPO.

"Gartner defines the customer service business process outsourcing (CS BPO) market as the delegation of customer service business process activities to support existing and potential clients to a third-party service provider." According to the report, "Service organizations partner with CS BPO vendors to reduce costs, achieve greater staffing flexibility and/or access new digital or technology capabilities."

Simplr is disrupting the staid customer support contact center model by offering a combination of a uniquely talented and scalable staffing pool, automation, and AI-based technology, allowing customers to immediately expand their customer service capacity and engage customers with speed, empathy, and precision. The Simplr platform raises revenue conversions by an average of 44% and reduces high-effort customer interactions in half, increasing customer repurchase rates by 7-10%. Current customers include Restaurant Brands International, YETI, The North Face, and many more.

"We believe that Simplr's inclusion as an Honorable Mention in this year's Magic Quadrant for Customer Service BPO reflects the trend of enterprises moving away from rigid traditional BPO offerings and towards those that prioritize agility, intelligence, and automation," said Eng Tan, Simplr CEO. "We look forward to continuing to partner with our customers to define the new NOW CX era, in which CX programs are built to enable highly personalized, highly impactful customer interactions every single time."

The recognition follows a string of recent honors present to Simplr:

Last month, Simplr was awarded Silver Stevie® in the Customer Service Outsourcing Provider of the Year category.

In January, Simplr was named a winner in the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards and named a 2021 Product of the Year in the BIG Award for Business.

In December, Simplr was named one of the most innovative companies of the year in the 2021 Best in Biz Awards.

In July, Simplr was named a finalist in the 2021 SaaS Awards in the Best Product for Customer Services / CRM category.

About Simplr

Simplr is the conversational experience platform for the NOW CX era. The company's platform combines automation with AI-powered human assistance to deliver instantly scalable premium pre-sale shopping assistance and customer support. The result for Simplr customers is best-in-class experiences throughout the consumer journey, increasing loyalty, satisfaction, and revenue. Simplr is funded by Asurion, which continues to support its growth.

