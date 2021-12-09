Simplr Named 2021 Winner in the BIG Award for Business

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Simplr received the Business Intelligence Group's BIG Award for Business and was named 2021 Product of the Year. The organization's annual program rewards companies, products and people that are leading their respective industries.

Simplr is disrupting the staid customer support contact center model by offering a combination of a uniquely talented and scalable staffing pool, automation, and AI-based technology, allowing customers to immediately expand their customer service capacity and engage customers with speed, empathy, and precision. The Simplr platform produces major improvements in overall customer success and support, averaging a customer satisfaction (CSAT) score of 4.75/5 and an average chat response time of less than 30 seconds. Current customers include Restaurant Brands International, YETI, The North Face, and many more.

"Customer experience is the new battleground of business, and CX leaders relying on old, outdated contact center models are not giving themselves the best chance at succeeding," saif Daniel Rodriguez, Simplr CMO. "In this new era of NOW CX, you need to be able to interact with every single consumer with speed, precision, and empathy. We're excited Business Intelligence Group has recognized Simplr's unique ability to help our customers do just that."

"We are so proud to reward Simplr for their outstanding 2021 leadership and achievements," said Maria Jimenez, chief nomination officer of the Business Intelligence Group . "This year's group of winners are clearly leading by example in the global business community."

For more information about Simplr, visit https://www.simplr.ai/ .

About Simplr

Simplr is the conversational experience platform for the NOW CX era. The company's platform combines automation with AI-powered human assistance to deliver instantly scalable premium pre-sale shopping assistance and customer support. The result for Simplr customers is best-in-class experiences throughout the consumer journey, increasing loyalty, satisfaction, and revenue. Simplr is funded by Asurion, which continues to support its growth.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

