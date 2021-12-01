Simplr Named One of the Most Innovative Companies of the Year in 11th Annual Best in Biz Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplr has been named a silver winner in the Most Innovative Company of the Year - Medium category in Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.

Simplr is disrupting the staid customer support contact center model by offering a combination of a uniquely talented and scalable staffing pool, automation, and AI-based technology, allowing customers to immediately expand their customer service capacity and engage customers with speed, empathy, and precision. The Simplr platform produces major improvements in overall customer success and support, averaging a customer satisfaction (CSAT) score of 4.75/5 and an average chat response time of less than 30 seconds. Current customers include Restaurant Brands International, YETI, The North Face, and many more.

2021 marked the 11th annual Best in Biz Awards and, following the havoc wreaked by the global pandemic, resoundingly confirmed that American business is back and stronger than ever before. The 11th annual program saw intense competition among more than 700 impressively strong entries from public and private companies of all sizes and spanning all geographic regions and industries in the U.S. and Canada, ranging from some of the best known global brands to the most innovative start-ups and irrepressible local companies.

"We live in the era of the NOW Customer, who lives online, shops at all hours, and expects exceptional experiences from every brand. The old ways of conducting customer support and service simply no longer holds up," said Daniel Rodriguez, CMO at Simplr. "The Best in Biz Award judges saw the need for a new way of thinking about customer experience--one based on agility, intelligence, and customer empathy. This is NOW CX, and we are excited to be recognized in helping our customers succeed in this new, groundbreaking CX movement."

Since the program's inception in 2011, winners in Best in Biz Awards have been determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled each year from some of the most respected newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. Combining top editors' and reporters' unparalleled experience and expertise with the objectivity inherent in the journalistic ethos and further enhanced by the breadth of outlets represented, Best in Biz Awards judging panels are uniquely able to determine the best of the best from among the hundreds of competitive entries. The 2021 judging panel included, among others, writers from Associated Press, Barron's, Consumer Affairs, Inc., USA Today and Wired.

"This year's entries were of exceptionally high caliber," said Joseph Pete, Times of Northwest Indiana, judging his third Best in Biz Awards program. "Any would have been deserving of recognition and any could have won were it not for the high level of competition. The entries displayed an impressive list of accomplishments as well as quantifiable achievement."

For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2021, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2021-winners.

About Simplr

Simplr is the conversational experience platform for the NOW CX era. The company's platform combines automation with AI-powered human assistance to deliver instantly scalable premium pre-sale shopping assistance and customer support. The result for Simplr customers is best-in-class experiences throughout the consumer journey, increasing loyalty, satisfaction, and revenue. Simplr is funded by Asurion, which continues to support its growth.

Learn more at https://www.simplr.ai/.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in this prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world's most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.

