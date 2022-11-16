Simplr Receives 2022 Customer Experience Innovation Award from CUSTOMER Magazine

Simplr honored for improving customer service technology

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplr announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Simplr's EngageNow Suite as a 2022 Customer Experience Innovation Award winner, presented by TMC's CUSTOMER magazine.

The 2022 Customer Experience Innovation Award recognizes best-in-class companies setting the standard in delivering exceptional customer experiences through all channels, including social.

"The growing disparity between what customers expect in interactions with a brand and what companies can actually provide is reaching a point of crisis. Quite simply: the old ways of conducting CX–namely relying on outdated BPOs and ineffective chatbots–is doing much more harm than good," said Daniel Rodriguez, Simplr CMO. "Simplr offers a new path forward, one based on consistently exceeding customer expectations through new and innovative collaborations between humans and bots. We're honored that CUSTOMER Magazine has recognized that innovation in their annual awards program."

Simplr's EngageNow Suite combines chatbot technology and human agents through an AI-powered platform to deliver higher quality and more agile customer experiences than legacy BPOs. By offering both chatbots and human agents within one integrated, AI-enabled platform, Simplr clients can ensure that every customer inquiry is automatically routed to the channel that will most efficiently and effectively resolve the issue at hand and facilitate greater customer retention and loyalty. Leveraging advanced intent detection and machine learning, the Simplr platform automatically guides either the bot or the human agent to respond to the customer with empathy, accuracy, and precision. Examples include prompts to facilitate better personal rapport or identifying upsell and cross sell opportunities based on the profile of the customer and the context of the interaction. Simplr clients see an average savings of 42% when compared to what they spend with their current bots/BPOs.

"Congratulations to Simplr for receiving a 2022 Customer Experience Innovation Award. The EngageNow Suite has been selected for setting the standard in delivering world-class customer experiences across all channels," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "We're pleased to recognize this achievement and know we will continue to great innovation from Simplr in 2023 and beyond."

For more information about Simplr's EngageNow Suite, visit https://www.simplr.ai/engagenow-suite.

About Simplr

Simplr is the technology disruptor to the outdated contact center BPO model. The company's AI-enabled platform unites chatbots and human assistance to deliver instantly scalable premium pre-sale shopping assistance and customer support, and in a more cost effective manner than traditional BPOs. The result for Simplr customers is best-in-class experiences throughout the consumer journey, increasing loyalty, satisfaction, and revenue. Simplr is funded by Asurion, which continues to support its growth.

Find more information about Simplr at https://www.simplr.ai/.

About CUSTOMER

Since 1982, CUSTOMER magazine (formerly Customer Interaction Solutions) has been the voice of the customer experience, call/contact center, CRM and teleservices industries. CUSTOMER has helped the industry germinate, grow, mature and prosper, and has served as the leading publication in helping these industries that have had such a positive impact on the world economy to continue to thrive. Through a combination of outstanding and cutting-edge original editorial, industry voices, in-depth lab reviews and the recognition of the innovative leaders in management and technology through our highly valued awards, CUSTOMER strives to continue to be the publication that holds the quality bar high for the industry.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet .

SOURCE Simplr