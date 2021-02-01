Simplr To Present First MOMENTOUS Conference April 6-8, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Simplr, a human-first, machine-enabled customer experience solution, announced the launch of its first MOMENTOUS conference. MOMENTOUS is a three-day virtual event for CX, marketing and eCommerce professionals and is scheduled for April 6-8, 2021.

Meeting the demands of the NOW customer, who is always on and always online, is the new battleground for brands. MOMENTOUS attendees will learn what's next in CX, including new strategies for meeting those demands, among them an innovative approach called NOW CX.

The growing list of industry experts who will be speaking at MOMENTOUS includes:



Stephanie Stafford , Director, Customer Experience for YETI

, Director, Customer Experience for YETI Lynsey Thornton , Managing Director, US West for Shopify

, Managing Director, US West for Shopify Philippe Roireau , Head of Partnerships for Gorgias

, Head of Partnerships for Gorgias Alexandria Collis , Director of Customer Experience for Princess Polly

, Director of Customer Experience for Eric Chon , Community Support Team Manager for Zwift

, Community Support Team Manager for Zwift Tish Bivins , Senior Director, Field Operations for Asurion

, Senior Director, Field Operations for Asurion Patrick Carney , Global Head of Customer Experience and Retention for 4ocean PBC

, Global Head of Customer Experience and Retention for 4ocean PBC Megan Merrick , Online Engagement Manager for Freshly

, Online Engagement Manager for Freshly Mike McCarron , VP of Strategic Alliances for Gladly

, VP of Strategic Alliances for Gladly Shannon Jimenez , Senior Support Manager for Calendly

Several sessions are planned for each day of the conference. Topics include:

How to Turn CX Into a Revenue-Generating Machine

NPS, CSAT, FRT: What We Should Be Measuring in 2021

Which Pandemic Consumer Trends are Here to Stay

Leadership Through Disruption: CX, EX, and Building What's Next

Understanding Gen Z Consumers

What Post-Contact Center CX Could Look Like

"Brands are facing a time like no other, filled with equal parts opportunity and uncertainty but one thing is a given: winning the 'always on' NOW customer is essential," said Daniel Rodriguez, CMO of Simplr. "As more companies move online and consumers settle into new behaviors, businesses are trying to understand what they need to do—or ditch—in order to meet the new standards of CX excellence. We're designing MOMENTOUS to help them do just that."

Visit simplr.ai/momentous for more information and to reserve a space.

About Simplr

Simplr offers companies a human-first, machine-enabled customer experience solution that meets the demands of the NOW Customer across all digital channels. Offering a combination of a uniquely talented, flexible, and scalable staffing pool, AI-based technology, and actionable intelligence, Simplr allows companies to immediately expand their customer service capacity and engage customers with speed, empathy, and precision. With Simplr's NOW CX solution, premium brands are eradicating customer neglect, turning browsers into buyers, and turning customers into fans. Simplr is funded by Asurion, which continues to support its growth.

