Simplr Wins 2022 AI Breakthrough Award for Best AI-Based Solution for Customer Service

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplr today announced that it has been named a winner in the 5th annual AI Breakthrough Awards program in the "Best AI-Based Solution for Customer Service" category.

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including AI platforms, Deep Learning, Smart Robotics, Business Intelligence, Natural Language Processing, and other industry-specific AI applications. This year's awards program garnered 2,950 nominations. Other 2022 winners include NetApp, Adobe, Verint, SoftBank Robotics, Qualcomm, Moody's, and ADP.

Simplr is the only customer service solution on the market that offers automation backed by humans. Through AI-powered customer inquiry routing mechanisms and response recommendations, the Simplr platforms automates and resolves up to 80% of customer inquiries, resulting in improved efficiency and cost savings all while providing a better customer experience. Simplr customers see an average savings of 49% when compared to what they spend with legacy chatbot and customer service outsourcer providers.

"Our customers have realized that the status quo when it comes to customer service–namely antiquated BPO providers and chatbot providers who overpromise and underdeliver–simply can't cut it when it comes to efficiently and effectively meeting the needs of the NOW Customer," said Daniel Rodriguez, Simplr CMO. "Through our unique combination of AI-powered chatbots and real human assistance, Simplr represents a new way forward for CX leaders looking to automate the right way. We are honored to be recognized by the AI Breakthrough Awards program for this vision and what it means for the future of impactful customer experiences."

Today's award win is the latest in a string of industry recognition for Simplr and its platform. Other honors include:

An Honorable Mention in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Customer Service BPO

A Silver Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Outsourcing Provider of the Year category

A Bronze Stevie® Award in the Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year

A 2022 Excellence in Customer Service Award

Being recognized as one of the most innovative companies of the year in the December 2021 Best in Biz Awards

For more information on the 2022 AI Breakthrough Award winners, visit X.

For more information on Simplr's platform, visit https://www.simplr.ai/simplr-ai-platform .

About Simplr

Simplr is the conversational experience platform for the NOW CX era. The company's AI-enabled platform unites chatbots and human assistance to deliver instantly scalable premium pre-sale shopping assistance and customer support. The result for Simplr customers is best-in-class experiences throughout the consumer journey, increasing loyalty, satisfaction, and revenue. Simplr is funded by Asurion, which continues to support its growth.

Find more information about Simplr at https://www.simplr.ai/ .

