Simplr Wins 2022 BIG Innovation Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplr today announced it has been named a winner in the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

Simplr is disrupting the staid customer support contact center model by offering a combination of a uniquely talented and scalable staffing pool, automation, and AI-based technology, allowing customers to immediately expand their customer service capacity and engage customers with speed, empathy, and precision. The Simplr platform produces major improvements in overall customer success and support, averaging a customer satisfaction (CSAT) score of 4.75/5 and an average chat response time of less than 30 seconds. Current customers include Restaurant Brands International, YETI, The North Face, and many more.

"Innovation is driving growth in the global economy," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Simplr as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress."

"The way most companies currently conduct CX–relying on outdated contact center models and consistently disappointing chatbot experiences–is in desperate need of a shake-up," said Daniel Rodriguez, Simplr CMO. "Simplr is the new way forward, combining the efficiency and scale of automation with the effectiveness and empathy of real human interactions. We're honored to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group for our consistent devotion to breaking new grounds in CX."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

About Simplr

Simplr is the conversational experience platform for the NOW CX era. The company's platform combines automation with AI-powered human assistance to deliver instantly scalable premium pre-sale shopping assistance and customer support. The result for Simplr customers is best-in-class experiences throughout the consumer journey, increasing loyalty, satisfaction, and revenue. Simplr is funded by Asurion, which continues to support its growth.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

