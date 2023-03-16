SIMPLR WINS SILVER STEVIE® AWARD IN 2023 STEVIE AWARDS FOR SALES & CUSTOMER SERVICE

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplr has been presented with a Silver Stevie® Award in the Contact Center or Customer Service Outsourcing Provider of the Year category in the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service .

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 49 nations and territories, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 170 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees.

Simplr's EngageNow Suite combines chatbot technology and human agents through an AI-powered platform to deliver higher quality and more agile customer experiences than legacy BPOs. By offering both chatbots and human agents within one integrated, AI-enabled platform, Simplr clients can ensure that every customer inquiry is automatically routed to the channel that will most efficiently and effectively resolve the issue at hand and facilitate greater customer retention and loyalty. Leveraging advanced intent detection and machine learning, the Simplr platform automatically guides either the bot or the human agent to respond to the customer with empathy, accuracy, and precision. Examples include prompts to facilitate better personal rapport or identifying upsell and cross sell opportunities based on the profile of the customer and the context of the interaction. Simplr clients see an average savings of 42% when compared to what they spend with their current bots/BPOs.

Simplr customer FCP Euro was also named a winner in this year's Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service, taking home Gold in the Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year category. An industry-leading supplier of Genuine, OE, and OEM parts for European cars, FCP Euro was able to rapidly mature their service and support organization during a period of both rapid growth and industry supply chain challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Their efforts resulted in NPS scores consistently hovering between 85-90. The average in eCommerce and retail score is in the 60 range. The company has also cultivated an incredibly loyal following, with 80% of purchases from repeat customers, 23% of customers being referred by a friend, and 21% of customers ordering more than 4 times.

"Supporting and empowering our customers is a company-wide pursuit at FCP Euro," said Alan Brashears, VP of Customer Experience. "Many of our team members are automotive enthusiasts and customers themselves and understand the challenges and successes that come from maintaining their European vehicles. Our knowledgeable teams and technical talent continue to drive our organization in the right direction, and we thank the Stevie Awards for recognizing our collective efforts on that front."

"The nominations we received for the 2023 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success."

"Our mission at Simplr is to move the customer service industry away from the outdated contact center/legacy BPO model and towards a future in which CX is efficient, technology-enabled, and most importantly, customer-centric," said Daniel Rodriguez, Simplr CMO. "It has been an honor to partner with innovative companies like FCP Euro on this mission, and to be rewarded for our efforts by an awards program as well established as the Stevies."

About Simplr

Simplr is the disruptor to the outdated contact center BPO model. The company offers a fully managed service that combines a chatbot and human agents through an AI-powered platform to deliver a higher quality and more cost efficient CX than legacy BPOs. With Simplr, clients are engaging with customers in ways that drive more revenue and fundamentally transform CX programs into strategic imperatives for their companies. Simplr is funded by Asurion, which continues to support its growth.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., Support Services Group, and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

