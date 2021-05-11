Simplr's New Conversational Commerce Suite Helps Brands Convert More Buyers and Drive Repeat Purchases Through Exceptional Customer Service

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With brands facing increased pressure to deliver always-on, exceptional customer service that increases revenue, Simplr 's Conversational Commerce Suite offers a set of capabilities that combine technology, people, and data to help CX and digital teams provide premium customer service levels that make buying easier for customers, and drive revenue for their brands.

A human-first, machine-enabled customer experience solution, Simplr is forging a new path in the era of NOW CX, enabling brands and retailers to not only provide rapid responses and exceptional service across digital channels, but to help transform CX teams into revenue drivers for their businesses by empowering teams with the tools and data they need to make and prove their impact on revenue.

Key features of Simplr's Conversational Commerce Suite include:

Intelligent Routing: consultative pre-sales assistance is provided by assigning the most capable agent to every conversation through intelligent routing. For any conversation that Simplr handles, the Simplr platform uses data to identify and assign specialists from its Human Cloud Network who historically have provided the highest quality service for a particular brand, category, or question type leaving a brand's customers in the hands of the expert and enthusiast who is best suited to provide exceptional service and drive conversions.

AI-driven Product Recommendations: Simplr customer service specialists act as personal shopping assistants on a brand's site, driving more revenue by providing intelligent product recommendations to customers, based on mentioned products or purchase history, with approved on-brand sales verbiage, powered by Simplr's platform.

Revenue Insights: measure and optimize customer service's impact on revenue by giving CX and digital leaders intelligence into how their customer service reps and Simplr are impacting sales, driving conversions, and affecting wallet share of customers. Simplr's Revenue Insights Dashboard allows leaders to look beyond the typical table-stakes operational customer service metrics and helps brands optimize their CX strategy to impact the bottom line.



Together, these new conversational commerce capabilities give brands that partner with Simplr a more seamless path to purchase for their buyers.

Conversational Commerce Drives 40% Increase in Conversation to Purchase Rate for Mack Weldon

With the Simplr Conversation Commerce Suite, Mack Weldon provides the value-added service levels that "mirror the in-store experience" and provide a strategic differentiator for the brand. AI-driven personalized product recommendations provided by Simplr customer service specialists and based on a customer's inquiry and/or their past purchase history, have resulted in a 28% conversion rate from conversation to purchase; a 40% lift on conversion rates before leveraging Conversational Commerce; and enhanced the buying process for Mack Weldon customers.

"When buyers on our site have questions about our products, we really want to mirror those engagements that they would get in a store - letting customers have real conversations with us, and making buying easier," said Sam Roden, Mack Weldon's Senior Manager Customer Service. "Our goal isn't to act as sales people, but being able to recommend products they might like based on what they're asking about, or what they've bought from us before, often adds a lot of value to the experience."

Click here for more information on Simplr's Conversational Commerce capabilities.

About Simplr

Simplr offers companies a human-first, machine-enabled customer experience solution that meets the demands of the NOW Customer across all digital channels. Offering a combination of a uniquely talented, flexible, and scalable staffing pool, AI-based technology, and actionable intelligence, Simplr allows companies to immediately expand their customer service capacity and engage customers with speed, empathy, and precision. With Simplr's NOW CX solution, premium brands are eradicating customer neglect, turning browsers into buyers, and turning customers into fans. Simplr is funded by Asurion , which continues to support its growth.

SOURCE Simplr

Related Links

https://www.simplr.ai/

