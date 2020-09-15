Simplus Partners with Vonage to Fuel Digital Acceleration for Enterprises

HOLMDEL, N.J., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, announced today that Simplus , an industry leader in lead-to-cash implementations, has partnered with Vonage to provide its customers with communications APIs and contact center capabilities. With this partnership, Vonage APIs and the Vonage Contact Center for Salesforce solution will enable Simplus' enterprise customers to create enhanced customer experiences while increasing efficiency through Simplus' advisory, implementation, data integration and change management services.

Simplus, a Salesforce partner, offers comprehensive services that support every stage of the Salesforce technology lifecycle. From advisory services to data integration and implementation, these capabilities enable successful deployment and automation of business capabilities.

Together, Simplus and Vonage can help to accelerate the digital transformation journey for enterprises enabling omnichannel customer experience, mitigating and managing increases in customer traffic, and enhancing the overall agent experience in customer service centers.

"This partnership combines the power of Vonage's innovative API platform and our Vonage Contact Center solution with Simplus's expertise with Salesforce, bringing both power and flexibility to our partners and their customers through the integration of multiple channels - all on a single platform," said Eric Le Guiniec, EVP Global API Sales for Vonage. "Like Simplus, Vonage shares a vision to help organizations deliver the tools that enable digital transformation to drive improved customer and employee experiences and enhance the way they do business from anywhere across the globe."

"At Simplus, we exist to make complex things simple," said Lance Evanson, Chief Strategy Officer at Simplus. "Our partnership with Vonage leverages the combined power of its communications APIs and contact center solutions to provide essential insights and easy-to-implement solutions so critical in today's environment to help businesses simplify and accelerate their digital transformation plans as we navigate our new normal."

Together, Vonage and Simplus, are empowering industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, high-tech, and financial services to deliver personalized customer experiences.

Visit Vonage + Simplus Better Together webpage to learn more.

Salesforce and others are trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.

About Vonage

Vonage, (Nasdaq:VG) a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video,Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

About Simplus

Simplus provides enterprise-wide digital transformation across the entire Salesforce ecosystem through advisory, implementation, change management, and managed services. We use leading cloud solutions to help companies achieve a strategic vision, improve performance and increase value to stakeholders. With more than 4500 projects and a customer satisfaction rating in the top 1 percent of all Salesforce partners, Simplus helps companies improve, innovate and grow. For more information about Simplus, please visit

https://www.simplus.com/ .

SOURCE Vonage

Related Links

www.vonage.com

