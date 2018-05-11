Simply Be Releases Royal Wedding Party Planners' Pack for USA Market

Size-inclusive fashion brand Simply Be have created a free, printable party pack to unite people across the USA and beyond. It has everything needed to celebrate the upcoming royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in true British style, while raising money for the royal charities.

Readers can download the free party pack with no log in required. It includes:

· Royal invitations for guests

· Poster

· Recipes for a royal lemon and elderflower cake and traditional English breakfast

· Royal party planner checklist

· Royal wedding viewing bingo

· Royal quiz

· Flags and decorative discs

The downloads and party tips are here https://simplyme-blog.com/2018/04/30/host-a-royal-wedding-viewing-party-and-raise-money-for-charity-simplyberoyal/

Royal wedding party planners can raise money for the seven charities the happy couple are supporting or any charity close to their hearts.

Simply Be hopes to get everyone celebrating together and sharing their events on social media using the hashtag #SimplyBeRoyal.

This party follows the rebrand of British brand Simply Be for the USA market, and the launch of the new bridal range from Simply Be, modelled by Meghan Markle look-a-like Erica Lauren.

About Simply Be

Simply Be was founded in 1999 and caters to an audience of women aged 18-35 in a size range spanning U.S. size 6-32. Simply Be recently rebranded for the U.S. market. The brand ships to the U.K., Ireland, U.S. and will be opening in Australia and South Africa later to 2018. It is stocked by ASOS and Zalando.

