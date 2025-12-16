Simply Business and SIAA Partnership Empowers Agents and Simplifies Small Business Insurance

BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Business, LLC , the leading digital marketplace for easily finding, comparing, and buying tailored small business insurance, today announced a partnership with SIAA , the largest national alliance of independent insurance agencies. This partnership integrates Simply Business's intuitive, fully digital platform into SIAA's MarketFinder platform, empowering thousands of agencies to efficiently connect small business owners with the coverage they need. Together, the companies are modernizing how small business insurance is delivered and helping agents grow by serving this vital segment of the economy.

Through the integration, SIAA member agencies can seamlessly quote and bind policies for small business clients in minutes, directly from SIAA's MarketFinder platform. The technology, powered by Simply Business's insurtech infrastructure, simplifies the historically inefficient task of placing micro and small business risks, enabling agents to provide seamless service to all their clients and dedicate more time to strategic advice and growth.

"Small business owners are the backbone of the economy, and supporting them is central to our mission," said Mike Carvalho, VP of Insurance Panel and Partnerships at Simply Business U.S.. "By partnering with SIAA, we're bringing our digital platform to a nationwide network of independent agencies, giving them the tools to deliver small business insurance faster, easier, and more efficiently than ever. Together, we're making it simpler for agents to help entrepreneurs protect what they've built and focus on what's next."

Through this new digital connection, SIAA member agencies gain:

Instant Access: A fully digital, instant quote-and-bind experience via SIAA's MarketFinder portal.

A fully digital, instant quote-and-bind experience via SIAA's MarketFinder portal. Expanded Reach: Access to a broad panel of top carriers tailored for sole proprietors and micro small businesses.

Access to a broad panel of top carriers tailored for sole proprietors and micro small businesses. Operational Efficiency: A streamlined process that frees up agent capacity to build deeper relationships and focus on the unique coverage needs of small businesses.

A streamlined process that frees up agent capacity to build deeper relationships and focus on the unique coverage needs of small businesses. Increased Income: The opportunity to expand their offerings and capture new revenue in the small business market, leveraging Simply Business's broad carrier panel.

"Simply Business's technology brings transparency, choice, and value to our members," said Meghan Leary, SVP of Strategic Partnerships of SIAA. "By integrating this platform into our MarketFinder platform, we're equipping agencies with the tools to efficiently serve the small business segment - an often underserved area. This partnership aligns perfectly with SIAA's mission to provide unparalleled resources to agents. It also brings to member agencies a level of technology consistent with SIAA NXT, our organization's commitment to lead the insurance industry by providing next generation systems, processes, and business intelligence."

The partnership underscores Simply Business's commitment to expanding its distribution capabilities and reinforcing its position as a trusted technology partner in the agent channel. By combining SIAA's expansive national alliance with Simply Business's insurtech expertise, the two organizations are reshaping how small commercial coverage is delivered: faster, smarter, and more accessible than ever before.

About Simply Business

Simply Business is dedicated to making small business insurance simple and accessible. The company's robust digital marketplace allows small business owners to find and buy the insurance they need online, matching them with coverage from multiple top carriers to offer transparency, choice, and value. Simply Business's product offering includes general liability, professional liability, business owner's policy, workers' compensation, cyber insurance, and more.

An insurtech pioneer, Simply Business has over 20 years of experience supporting the needs of small businesses, with over one million active customers. Founded in the UK in 2005, Simply Business launched its U.S. operations in 2017 and today employs over 1,000 people across offices in London and Northampton in the UK and Boston in the U.S.

Media Contact:

Jillian Reid

[email protected]

SOURCE Simply Business