Simply Business Announces Partnership with First Connect to Expand Distribution of Small Business Insurance Offerings

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Business, LLC , the leading digital insurance marketplace focused on small businesses, today announced a new partnership with First Connect Insurance Services, a digital platform that empowers independent insurance agents by providing access to some of the nation's top insurance carriers. This collaboration helps expand Simply Business's reach within the independent agent community and enhance commercial insurance options for small businesses nationwide.

Through this strategic relationship, First Connect's extensive network of appointed agents now has a single access point to Simply Business's suite of digital insurance products. Agents can quickly compare multiple quotes from Simply Business's nationwide network of carriers and find the specialized small business coverage in a matter of minutes through a fully digital quote, bind, and issue process. They can also view and manage policy documents and certificates of insurance for their clients through a dedicated portal.

"At Simply Business, we're committed to protecting the livelihood of small businesses through choice, value and greater efficiency," said Samantha Roady, CEO of U.S. Business at Simply Business. "Our partnership with First Connect reinforces this by offering the independent agent community a wider range of coverage options, ensuring their small business clients find the right coverage at the right price."

"Partnering with a similarly tech-forward company like Simply Business enables us to strengthen our offering for independent agents by providing them instant access to a robust marketplace of tailored commercial insurance products," said First Connect President and CEO Aviad Pinkovezky. "The innovative platform, designed for speed and efficiency, aligns perfectly with our goal of delivering seamless, efficient solutions to agents—demonstrated by a successful bind within an hour of launch."

For more information, please visit SimplyBusiness.com .

About Simply Business

Simply Business is dedicated to making small business insurance simple and accessible. The company's robust digital marketplace allows small business owners to find and buy the insurance they need online, matching them with coverage from multiple top carriers to offer transparency, choice, and value.

An insurtech pioneer, Simply Business has nearly 20 years of experience supporting the needs of small businesses, with over one million active customers. Founded in the UK in 2005, Simply Business launched its US operations in 2017 and today employs over 1,000 people across offices in London and Northampton in the UK, and Boston and Atlanta in the US. To learn more, visit SimplyBusiness.com .

About First Connect Insurance Services

First Connect Insurance Services is a digital platform designed to level the playing field for independent agents by providing access to over 100 carriers and MGAs across home, auto, cyber, small business, life, and specialty lines. First Connect is a licensed property casualty and life insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. For more information, visit https://www.firstconnectinsurance.com/ .

