Simply Business Surpasses One Million Customers Globally

BOSTON, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Business , the leading digital insurance marketplace focused on small businesses, announced today a significant organizational milestone surpassing one million active customers worldwide.

This achievement underscores the company's progress in modernizing the way small businesses research and buy insurance. Through strategic partnerships with leading insurance carriers and its proprietary technology platform, Simply Business delivers an intuitive online experience that allows small business owners to compare insurance policies from multiple top-rated carriers and purchase online in a matter of minutes.

"This milestone is a testament to the collective efforts of the Simply Business team, the trust of our customers and the resilience of the businesses we serve," said Samantha Roady, U.S. CEO at Simply Business. "As we celebrate this achievement, we also reaffirm our commitment to continuous innovation, customer satisfaction, and being the go-to insurance partner for small businesses."

Simply Business currently supports more than 1,000 types of small businesses globally, offering general and professional liability, workers' compensation, business owner's policy, cyber insurance and more through its website. The company's highly rated support team of licensed insurance agents complement the digital experience, offering expert, unbiased guidance and support before, during and after purchase.

To learn more about Simply Business, visit simplybusiness.com .

About Simply Business

Simply Business is dedicated to making small business insurance simple and accessible. The company's robust digital marketplace allows small business owners to find and buy the insurance they need online, matching them with coverage from multiple top carriers to offer transparency, choice, and value.

An insurtech pioneer, Simply Business has nearly 20 years of experience supporting the needs of small businesses, with over one million active customers. Founded in the UK in 2005, Simply Business launched its US operations in 2017 and today employs over 1,000 people across offices in London and Northampton in the UK, and Boston and Atlanta in the US.

