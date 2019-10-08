Simply CBD: Hemp Wellness Dispensary Opens Flagship Store in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Orleans hemp and cannabidiol (CBD) retailer Simply CBD is proud to announce the opening of its flagship Hemp Wellness Dispensary at 231 N. Carrollton Ave., Suite A2, in New Orleans' Mid-City.

The public (18 and older) is invited to a grand opening event Friday, October 11, from 6-8 p.m. at the dispensary. It will feature an appearance by Saints legend and radio host Bobby Hebert, as well as free cocktails and snacks, and huge discounts on CBD products.

The store will be the first dedicated CBD dispensary in a thriving neighborhood that is currently underserved with quality CBD products.

The grand opening will be co-hosted by Crescent Canna, a New Orleans-owned and -operated CBD brand, and will feature an appearance by Bobby Hebert, who said:

"Many people believe in the benefits of CBD oil, including me. It's amazing how helpful it's been. I look forward to telling my friends and listeners about CBD and seeing the good these products can do in Louisiana."

Interest in CBD and its potential wellness benefits has grown exponentially throughout the New Orleans community since Simply CBD opened its first location Uptown in August 2018. Simply CBD Co-Founder and General Manager Sean Partridge said:

"Our goal is to make high-quality CBD products and accurate information as widely accessible as possible. We couldn't be more excited to open Mid-City's first CBD dispensary. And opening with the support of Crescent Canna and Bobby Hebert is truly a dream come true that we know will help raise awareness around these life-changing products."

The grand opening event at Simply CBD in Mid-City is open to Saints fans and CBD fans 18 and older.

About Simply CBD: Hemp Wellness Dispensary

Simply CBD: Hemp Wellness Dispensary launched in August 2018 with a mission to bring the finest quality hemp-derived and 100% legal CBD products to the New Orleans market. Now with five dispensaries in the metro area, Simply CBD is proud to offer not just the most extensive selection of CBD brands, but the best pricing as well. Every CBD product we carry -- including CBD oils and tinctures, body products, patches, capsules, pain creams, freeze rollers, and even CBD for pets -- complies with federal and state laws, and is rigorously tested to ensure quality, ingredient transparency, and CBD potency. Simply CBD's flagship dispensary in Mid-City is located at:

231 N. Carrollton Ave., Suite A2

New Orleans, LA 70119

(504) 298-9295

Simply CBD's other dispensary locations:

Uptown

4507 Magazine St., Suite A

New Orleans, LA 70115

(504) 814-3175

Lower Garden District

1224 St. Charles Ave., Suite D

New Orleans, LA 70130

(504) 814-3154

Faubourg Marigny

2268 St. Claude Ave., Suite B

New Orleans, LA 70119

(504) 656-6361

West Bank

497 Terry Parkway, Suite D

Terrytown, LA 70056

(504) 356-2205

Moving soon to:

3867 General Degaulle Drive

New Orleans, LA 70114

(504) 356-2205

