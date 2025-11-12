Simply Dental Management Hosts Multi-Practice Food Drive to Help Local Food Banks and Those Affected by SNAP Reduction

Throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Connecticut, Take Donations to Simply Dental Management Practices

DAYVILLE, Conn., WORCESTER, Mass. and DERRY, N.H., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During the holiday season, many organizations and individuals carve out time, money, and donations to food banks and other causes to help people who can't afford basic comforts. However, this year, with SNAP benefits being drastically cut, more families than ever will struggle to put food on the table.

About 1.1 million people in Massachusetts alone depend on SNAP benefits to provide food. More than 150,000 people are expected to lose their benefits entirely or receive much less assistance due to these reductions. According to Mass.gov, out of those affected, 32 percent are children, 26 percent are elderly, and 31 percent are registered as disabled.

Simply Dental Management, which owns and operates more than 35 dental clinics including Simply Orthodontics practices, Simply Dental of Lowell, Simply Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics, Super Braces, Flagship Dental, and others throughout Massachusetts as well as a few in New Hampshire and Connecticut, had already planned to hold a food drive in November. CEO Dr. Sam Alkhoury says, "We had no idea the lack of SNAP benefits would have happened at the same time. We initially did this to help our local food pantries in need in the midst of the Thanksgiving holiday, but there's an even more pressing need now, more than ever before."

Through various drives and community outreach, Simply Dental Management has established the team's commitment to helping locals smile through the initiative called Simply Doing Good. In the past, Simply practices hosted Toys for Tots drives, supply drives for local schools, and other donation efforts. However, this one in November 2025 is especially important, given the added need in basically all communities.

All Simply practices (listed below) will collect non-perishable food donations to help their respective local food banks, with the goal of contributing more than 200 items from each office. Thousands of items have already been donated by generous team members and patients. Donations can be dropped off at any location between now and November 24, when the drive ends. The public is highly encouraged to participate to assist those in need in nearby communities.

Simply Dental Management Practices Participating in the Food Drive

Dr. Joseph Costa Family Dentistry

Dudley Family Dental

Flagship Dental

Holden Dental Care

Kids' Smiles on Lincoln

Ludlow Orthodontics

Miles of Smiles

Milton Orthodontics

Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics (New Britain, CT)

Pinnacle Dental

Simply Dental of Lowell

Simply Orthodontics (Dayville, CT)

Simply Orthodontics (Derry, NH)

Simply Orthodontics (Framingham, MA)

Simply Orthodontics (Grafton, MA)

Simply Orthodontics (Holliston, MA)

Simply Orthodontics (Hopkinton, MA)

Simply Orthodontics (Hudson, NH)

Simply Orthodontics (Milford, MA)

Simply Orthodontics (Randolph, MA)

Simply Orthodontics (Wayland, MA)

Simply Orthodontics (Webster, MA)

Simply Orthodontics (Worcester, MA)

Simply Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics (Fitchburg, MA)

Simply Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics (Nashua, NH)

Simply Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics (Pelham, NH)

Sturbridge Dental

Super Braces of Lawrence

Super Braces of Worcester

University Dental Group

Webster Lake Dental

West Brookfield Dental

Winthrop Street Dentistry

Worcester Dental Arts

Worcester Endodontics

