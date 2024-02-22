Simply Easier Payments Appoints Tech Industry Leader Michele Shepard as Chairperson of the Board

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Easier Payments, a top-rated major provider of billing and invoicing solutions for insurance organizations, has appointed Michele Shepard as Chairperson of its Board of Directors.

Shepard is a highly accomplished insurance technology executive, with more than 25 years of experience in leadership roles. Most recently, she served as Chief Commercial Officer at financial software company Paya, now part of Nuvei Corporation. Before that, Shepard was the Chief Revenue Officer at insurance software leaders Insurity and Vertafore.

In addition to developing and implementing growth strategies for technology companies, she has advised leading insurance companies, investors, and global insurance brokers. For three years, Shepard served on the board of ACA Group, supporting significant go-to-market transformation, revenue growth, and margin improvement for the governance, risk, and compliance advisory company. In addition to her role with Simply Easier Payments, she serves as chairwoman of the board at Thinksurance, a German digital insurance distribution platform, and as a strategic advisor to Agentsync, a provider of digital infrastructure solutions for agencies and insurers.

"Even in an industry like insurance with many talented executives, Michele Shepard stands out. She has a long record of impressive results in the technology space," said Duke Williams, CEO and Founder of Simply Easier Payments. "We are excited to work with Michele in continuing to execute on our growth and innovation strategy."

Bradley Whitley-Williams, President of Simply Easier Payments, added: "Michele's knowledge, experience, and success in driving growth for technology companies will be enormously beneficial to Simply Easier Payments, our partners, and our insurance industry clients."

Shepard said: "I could not be more pleased to join Simply Easier Payments at this point in the company's history. Simply Easier Payments has evolved into a top provider of payment, billing and invoicing solutions. Where many specialty payment providers very narrowly focus on one part of the market, Simply Easier has a unique consultative approach to serving its clients which creates a value-add across agencies, insurers, and service providers throughout the insurance industry. I am eager to help the company achieve its growth goals and further broaden its impact on the insurance industry."

Among other personal interests, Shepard is an active volunteer. Since 2017, she has served as Strategic Advisor to Maven Clinic, an organization dedicated to offering accessible and affordable healthcare to women via a digital platform.

About Simply Easier Payments

Run by a team of insurtech professionals that have been innovating technology in the insurance industry for decades, Simply Easier Payments is a modern payment processing platform that specializes in providing easy-to-use, secure and cost-efficient solutions to thousands of insurance agencies, brokers, carriers and premium finance companies. The platform integrates with a variety of accounting, agency management, policy management and other software platforms, making it easy for business to manage their payments, invoicing and reporting in one place.

