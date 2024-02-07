SIMPLY FRESH LLC. VOLUNTARILY RECALLS ROJOS BLACK BEAN LAYER DIP 2/20oz PRODUCT BECAUSE OF POSSIBLE HEALTH RISK

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause severe and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

HOW TO IDENTIFY THE RECALLED PRODUCT:

The 2/20oz container has the "Best If Use By" dates stated below printed on the side of each container and the lot number stated for each product on the side or the lid (see attached pictures). This voluntary recall applies only to the products with the "Best If Use By" dates stated below.

Product Size Best if Used By Printed on the Container Side: Case Quantity ROJOS BLACK BEAN 6 LAYER DIP 2/20oz round plastic container Feb 06 2024 870 Feb 14 2024 682 Feb 16 2024 160 Feb 21 2024 1,093 Feb 23 2024 730 Feb 29 2024 968 Mar 02 2024 648 Mar 07 2024 95 Mar 09 2024 556 Mar 14 2024 371 Mar 21 2024 817 Mar 22 2024 373

A total of 7,350 cases were distributed to Costco stores in Alabama, Alaska, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Washington, and Utah. To date, there are no harmful effects reported from our product.

Product safety and consumer confidence are of utmost importance to Simply Fresh LLC and its customers. Consumers who have purchased the recalled products listed above are urged to dispose of them immediately.

Consumers can call 1(800) 755-9925 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm ET, Monday through Friday.

This voluntary recall is being done with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.

About Simply Fresh, LLC

Simply Fresh, LLC, is a subsidiary of Lakeview Farms, LLC, is a leading manufacturer of refrigerated desserts, dips, salsa, hummus, and specialty products, marketing products under several brands, including Senor Rico®, Rojo's®, Tribe®, Salads of the Sea®, The Cheesecake Factory At Home® and Fresh Creations®. Learn more about Lakeview Farms, LLC, by visiting www.lakeviewfarms.com or calling (800) 755-9925.

SOURCE Lakeview Farms LLC

× Modal title

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox Enter Your Email Select Country Select Country Submit Thank you for subscribing!



Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.