Simply Healthcare Funds Mental Health Services for Families of Nicklaus Children's Hospital ICU Patients

Simply Healthcare's $175,000 gift has benefited hundreds of families from one-on-one psychology sessions that address mental health concerns and instill hope

MIAMI, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 120 families of patients who have been admitted to the Nicklaus Children's Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and Cardiac Intensive Care Unit (CICU) this year have benefited from extra mental health support services being offered, thanks to two recent gifts from Simply Healthcare Plans totaling $175,000. The funds help Nicklaus Children's reinforce its commitment to a family-centered approach in delivering expert pediatric care in Florida and beyond.

Silvia Sommers, PsyD, clinical psychologist, provides essential mental health support for families who have a child recently admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit or cardiac intensive care unit. This work is funded by Simply Healthcare Plans. Simply Healthcare Plans team presents a $175,000 check to Nicklaus Children's Hospital to support the one-on-one psychology sessions conducted by licensed psychologist Silvia Sommers to support families who have a child recently admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit or cardiac intensive care unit.

The Simply Healthcare Plans grant enables Nicklaus Children's licensed psychologists like Dr. Silvia Sommers to expand the delivery of tailored support services for families whose child is facing a life-threatening illness. Psychologists are able to support parents, siblings and other immediate family members through one-on-one sessions for families to explore their feelings, help address any stressors and improve family communication. The goal is to provide a listening ear, coping strategies and, ultimately, instill hope.

Since January, Nicklaus Children's psychologists have met with 121 families in more than 550 sessions. Nearly every family that has received psychological support services so far has reported a positive experience working with the psychologist, according to anonymous survey results.

Nicklaus Children's NICU and CICU are renowned for providing highly specialized pre- and post- operative care for newborns and children, treating some of the most acute and complex pediatric cases, with patients often undergoing surgery for life-threatening conditions. This is a critical moment for the child, but also for the child's family.

"When a child is admitted to one of our intensive care units, we do everything possible to provide the best possible care so that the child can go home healthy. For parents, guardians, siblings and other family members who are impacted by that child's hospitalization, it can be a stressful time for them too and we want to be sure they are part of our compassionate care model," said Dr. Sara Rivero-Conil, a pediatric psychologist and associate director of the Department of Clinical Psychology. "We thank Simply Healthcare Plans for putting the mental health needs of families first. Because of their support, we are able to bring calm, comfort and hope to many more families."

Simply Healthcare Plans is a Florida licensed health maintenance organization, which offers health plans for families and individuals of all ages who are enrolled in Medicaid, the Florida Healthy Kids program or Medicare.

"Simply Healthcare stands firm in our commitment to advocating for the comprehensive whole health of Florida families, which includes mental wellbeing," said Dana Gryniuk, Medicaid Plan President of Simply Healthcare Plans. "Focusing on mental health and wellbeing is especially important during challenging times, such as when caring for a hospitalized child. We believe that it's essential for every family to have access to the support needed to be a crucial pillar during their child's recovery. Therefore, we are pleased to partner with Nicklaus Children's Hospital to help families foster resilience and embrace hope as they navigate through their healthcare journeys."

To learn more about Nicklaus Children's NICU and CICU, please visit nicklauschildrens.org.

Media Inquiries:

Nathalie Medina

[email protected]

305-666-8556

SOURCE Nicklaus Children's Health System