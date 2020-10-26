Simply Implants Institute™ and Carestream Dental™ Create Premier Strategic Partnership

GLENDALE, Ariz., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Implants Institute™ and Carestream Dental™ have entered into a long term premier strategic relationship to offer full mouth dentistry CE courses in conjunction with Carestream's™ award-winning digital dental radiography equipment, software and services.

Simply Implants Institute™ is a boutique post graduate dental learning institution dedicated to hands-on full mouth dentistry from implants, occlusions, restorative to laser hygiene with LIVE patients. We also provide case presentation training and Power Sales Unleashed™ for all dental professionals. Our students are from the United States of America and Canada. CE credits are offered to all students upon completion of our in-person and online courses. We are located in Glendale, Arizona. Simply Implants Institute, LLC is owned by Simply Implants, LLC, an investment of Sycamore Hills Advisors.

Simply Implants Institute™ CEO Mark Eric Bailey stated "SII is becoming Americas' preeminent full mouth dentistry post graduate dental learning institution. We are extraordinarily grateful for the opportunity to showcase and provide training with Carestream Dental's advanced digital dental equipment and integrated digital workflows. We feature Carestream's 9600 CBCT System which has been recognized as a Best of Class Technology Award Winner for the Second Year In A Row." Dr. James R. Chaffin, SII Senior Faculty Instructor added "The fully digital Carestream Dental™ of today provides integrated workflows but also looks to where dentistry is going in the future. Here at SII we teach Dentistry By Design for Dentists Who Create Life By Design."

Carestream Dental™ is transforming dentistry, simplifying technology and changing lives around the world with its innovative digital product line of systems, solutions and support. From intraoral and extraoral imaging equipment to CAD/CAM solutions, imaging analysis software to practice management systems, Carestream Dental™ technology captures two billion images annually and aids in more precise diagnoses, improved workflows and superior patient care.

For information on upcoming courses at Simply Implants Institute™ please visit www.simplyimplantsinstitute.com or contact Lindsay Spalding, SII Events Coordinator at 888-660-2720 or by email at [email protected].

Media Contact:

Mark Eric Bailey, CEO

Simply Implants Institute, LLC

8285 W. Union Hills Drive, Suite 103

Glendale, AZ 85308

888-660-2720

[email protected]

SOURCE Simply Implants Institute