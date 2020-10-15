Simply, Inc. Announces the Opening of its First Simply Mac Store in Asheville, North Carolina

MIAMI, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply, Inc. (OTCQB: AWSMD) (the "Company") announced the grand opening of its new Simply Mac retail store in Asheville, North Carolina. This 1,606 square foot official Apple Premier Partner Store is located in Biltmore Park Town Square, One Town Square Blvd., Suite 130, Asheville, NC, and will offer the entire suite of Apple products, as well as third party accessories and Simply Mac's signature service and warranty repairs on all product categories by our trained team of Apple-certified technicians. Simply Mac also offers customer financing and extended warranty coverage on all Apple products.

Commenting on the new Simply Mac store opening, Reinier Voigt, Chief Executive Officer of Simply, Inc., stated: "We are excited about the opening of this new store in Asheville, our first in North Carolina. Asheville is located in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Western North Carolina, where it is the largest city. It is also home to the Biltmore Estate, the largest privately-owned house in the U.S. built by the Vanderbilt Family in the style of a French chateaux with 178,926 square feet, that is now a National Historic Landmark and attracts 1.4 million visitors each year. There are also four colleges nearby with 41,500 students including Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College, Western Carolina University, UNC Asheville and Mars Hill University. Our team of sales professionals and Apple-certified technicians will be able to serve students at these universities, as well as residents in the four-county Asheville metropolitan area."

Commenting further, Mr. Voigt stated: "We have more new stores in development now that we will announce in the near future as we continue to execute our strategic plan to expand the Simply Mac footprint in North America. We are being careful to adhere to our established site selection model that includes criteria for local population, median household income, preferable presence of a major university, distance from the nearest Apple store and minimum projected annual operating income. In addition, all new locations must be approved in advance by Apple. We remain committed to our mission to provide our customers with transformational experiences that drive long-term customer loyalty, and to improving our profitability to increase shareholder value."

About Simply, Inc.

Simply, Inc. is a Miami-based company that is the parent of Simply Mac, a chain of 42 retail stores operating in 18 states and an authorized reseller under the Apple Premier Partner program of Apple products and other high-profile consumer electronic brands. Additional information can be found on its website at www.simplyinc.com and www.simplymac.com.

Forward-looking and cautionary statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release and all other statements that are not historical facts are made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements, including those related to store expansion plans, the offering of the entire suite of Apple products, third party accessories and service and warranty repairs on all product categories in the Asheville Simply Mac store, our ability to open new store locations consistent with our site selection model, our ability to attract and retain new customers, our ability to meet projected operating income, our expectations for future lease rates, our ability to capitalize on operational efficiencies, our supply chain and our customer traffic, involve factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from such statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including actions by third parties, including Apple. A list and description of various risk factors related to Simply, Inc. can be found and reviewed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement.

SOURCE Simply, Inc.

Related Links

https://simplyinc.com/

