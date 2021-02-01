Simply, Inc. Announces the Opening of its New Simply Mac Store in Springfield, Missouri

MIAMI, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply, Inc. (OTCQB: SIMP) (the "Company") announced the relocation and grand opening of its new Simply Mac retail store in Springfield, Missouri. This 2,325 square foot official Apple Premier Partner Store is located at 2714 S. Glenstone Avenue, Springfield, MO, and will offer the entire suite of Apple products, as well as third party accessories and Simply Mac's signature service and warranty repairs on all product categories by our trained team of Apple-certified technicians. Simply Mac also offers customer financing and extended warranty coverage on all Apple products.

Commenting on the new Simply Mac store opening, Reinier Voigt, Chief Executive Officer of Simply, Inc., stated: "Continuing our effort to re-evaluate all of our store locations when coming to the end of a lease term, we decided to stay in Springfield, but to relocate. We have been in Springfield since October 2013, and are pleased to continue to be a part of the Springfield community, the 3rd largest city in Missouri with a population of 168,000. Our new location is just across the street from our old store, but our total occupancy cost in the new space is 57% lower than the cost at our previous location, which will improve this store's profitability. Our store is less than 5 miles from both Missouri State University with more than 24,000 students and Ozarks Technical Community College with more than 10,000 students. With the nearest Apple Store almost 3 hours away in Kansas City, our team of sales professionals and Apple-certified technicians look forward to continuing to serve the product and service needs of the students and the entire community of Springfield."

About Simply, Inc.

Simply, Inc. is a Miami-based company that is the parent of Simply Mac, a chain of 43 retail stores operating in 17 states and an authorized reseller under the Apple Premier Partner program of Apple products and other high-profile consumer electronic brands. Additional information can be found on its website at www.simplyinc.com and www.simplymac.com.

Forward-looking and cautionary statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release and all other statements that are not historical facts are made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements, including those related to store expansion plans, the offering of the entire suite of Apple products, third party accessories and service and warranty repairs on all product categories in the Springfield Simply Mac store, our ability to open new store locations consistent with our site selection model, our ability to attract and retain new customers, our ability to meet projected operating income, our expectations for store profitability, our expectations for future lease rates, our ability to capitalize on operational efficiencies, our supply chain and our customer traffic, involve factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from such statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including actions by third parties, including Apple. A list and description of various risk factors related to Simply, Inc. can be found and reviewed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement.

SOURCE Simply, Inc.