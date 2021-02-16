Simply, Inc. Announces the Opening of its New Simply Mac Store in Waco, Texas

Commenting on the new Simply Mac store opening, Reinier Voigt, Chief Executive Officer of Simply, Inc., stated: "We are excited to open our new store in Waco, the home of the hit home improvement show 'Fixer Upper' and where Dr. Pepper was invented. Located halfway between Dallas and Austin, Waco is not far from Prairie Chapel Ranch, owned by former President George W. Bush that served as the Western White House during his presidency. Waco has a population of approximately 140,000 people and is home to Baylor University. Baylor, a private Baptist research university established in 1845, has a total student enrollment of over 19,000 undergraduates and postgraduates. With our store located less than 1 mile from campus and the nearest Apple Store almost 2 hours away in Dallas, our team of sales professionals and Apple-certified technicians look forward to serving the product and service needs of Baylor students and the entire Waco community."

About Simply, Inc.

Simply, Inc. is a Miami-based company that is the parent of Simply Mac, the largest Apple Premiere Partner in the U.S. with 45 retail stores in 17 states, an authorized reseller of the entire line of Apple products and provider of expert warranty repair service by Apple-certified technicians. Additional information can be found on its websites at www.simplyinc.com and www.simplymac.com.

Forward-looking and cautionary statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release and all other statements that are not historical facts are made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements, including those related to store expansion plans, the offering of the entire suite of Apple products, third party accessories and service and warranty repairs on all product categories in the Waco Simply Mac store, our ability to open new store locations consistent with our site selection model, our ability to attract and retain new customers, our ability to meet projected operating income, our expectations for store profitability, our expectations for future lease rates, our ability to capitalize on operational efficiencies, our supply chain and our customer traffic, involve factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from such statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including actions by third parties, including Apple. A list and description of various risk factors related to Simply, Inc. can be found and reviewed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

