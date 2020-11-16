Simply, Inc. Announces the Relocation of its Simply Mac Store in Katy, Texas

MIAMI, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply, Inc. (OTCQB: SIMP) (the "Company") announced the relocation and grand opening of its new Simply Mac retail store in Katy, Texas. This 1,600 square foot official Apple Premier Partner store is located in Cinco Ranch at Market Center at 23720 Westheimer Parkway, Unit 730T, Katy, TX, and will offer the entire suite of Apple products, as well as third party accessories and Simply Mac's signature service and warranty repairs on all product categories by our trained team of Apple-certified technicians. Simply Mac also offers customer financing and extended warranty coverage on all Apple products.

Commenting on the new Simply Mac store opening, Reinier Voigt, Chief Executive Officer of Cool Holdings, stated: "As part of our effort to re-evaluate all our store locations when coming to the end of a lease term, we have decided to relocate our store in Katy, TX. Our new location is less than one mile from our old store, but is in a slightly smaller space that better fits our business model. In addition, our total occupancy cost in the new space is 53% lower than the cost at our previous location, which will improve this store's profitability. We believe that Katy will continue to be a good market for us. It is about 30 miles due West of Houston, and is within the Houston-Woodlands-Sugar Land metropolitan area. Katy's rapid growth in the past few years is due largely to the significant commitment to the area by Amazon. Amazon had a 238,000 square foot distribution center in Katy, and in early 2018, opened a new 1 million square foot fulfillment center in Katy. Then, just last month, Amazon opened an 805,000 square foot sort-center in Katy, and is currently building an additional 850,000 square foot fulfillment center less than 16 miles away in Richmond. We're pleased to remain part of the landscape in Katy and the surrounding area where our team of sales professionals and Apple–certified technicians will continue to serve the entire community."

About Simply, Inc.

Simply, Inc. is a Miami-based company that is the parent of Simply Mac, a chain of 43 retail stores operating in 18 states and an authorized reseller under the Apple Premier Partner program of Apple products and other high-profile consumer electronic brands. Additional information can be found on its website at www.simplyinc.com and www.simplymac.com.

Forward-looking and cautionary statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release and all other statements that are not historical facts are made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements, including those related to offering of the entire suite of Apple products, third party accessories and service and warranty repairs on all product categories in the Katy Simply Mac store, the profitability of the Katy store and the adequacy of the Katy market for our business, involve factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from such statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including actions by third parties, including Apple. A list and description of various risk factors related to Simply, Inc. can be found and reviewed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

