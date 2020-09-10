Simply Kind Hearted Ad Campaign is Giving Fur-Babies the Unconditionally Kind Treats They Deserve

The "A Treat As Kind As They Are" campaign includes a series of real pet and parent duos, no actors, to celebrate the beauty and rewards of modern pet parenthood. Using a simplistic approach, the campaign highlights the intimate moments of unconditional love. The campaign features social advertising and digital videos to convey that fur-babies can be their happiest and healthiest, while still thriving in this "next normal."

"Bonding starts here," said Christine Kirby, Marketing Director. "Our interactive format is a springboard for play to foster happy, healthy pet parent bonds. It's why we exist. Our campaign challenges the functional, surface-level messaging of the category and you can only do that by showing true, raw moments with real pets and their parents."

Developed with KNC Strategy, "A Treat As Kind As They Are" is the brand's first creative campaign and created with longevity in mind. By leading with emotion the brand aims to upend the category by diverging from existing conventions.

"We were so inspired by the realities of modern pet parenthood and capturing the mutually unconditional love between pet and parent. Your pet doesn't care how much money you make, what kind of house you live in or how many followers you – or they – have," said Kelly Todd, Owner of KNC Strategy. "They just want to be with you. And for that, pet parents don't have to choose between giving them an indulgent snack they crave or a nutritious supplement – they deserve a treat as kind as they are."

Gimborn USA, Inc. selected KNC Strategy as their Agency Of Record in 2019 to develop the brand identity, creative platform, and communications plan heading into the 2020 launch of Simply Kind Hearted. KNC Strategy was chosen for their ability to think strategically and creatively to identify the right opportunities to drive success for new brands.

KNC Strategy launched in 2019 as a deconstructed boutique agency, with strategy at the core. Designed to make brands smarter faster, our philosophy is simple: insights with foresight drive stronger brands.

The Simply Kind Hearted brand is owned by Gimborn USA, Inc., which is a subsidiary of German-based H. von Gimborn GmbH. Gimborn brands have been trusted by pet parents all over Europe for decades. Every product is supported by over 55 years of research and experience. The company complies with all standards defined by AAFCO and FDA and boasts a world-class research and development facility in Germany.

Simply Kind Hearted. Unconditionally Kind. 50% Treat. 50% Supplement. 100% Love.

