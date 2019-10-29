Simply Mac, Inc., Apple's Largest Premier Partner, Announces $3.15 million Partnership with World's Fastest Gamer

MIAMI, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) ("Cool") and Torque Esports Corp., formerly Millennial Esports Corp. (TSX VENTURE: GAME,OTCQB: MLLLF) ("Torque") today announced that they have entered into a partnership valued at $3.15 million between Simply Mac, Inc. ("Simply Mac"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cool, and Ideas & Cars Ltd. (Ideas & Cars"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Torque. The 3-year partnership calls for Simply Mac to be named the sole and exclusive supplier of Apple products to Ideas & Cars, and for Simply Mac to serve as a sponsor for "America's Fastest Gamer" events produced by Ideas & Cars. Highlights of the agreement include:

Simply Mac becomes a sponsor for the #GamerToRacer finals.

Daily social media content for the "California Dreamin' Tour" to be shot on the revolutionary iPhone 11 Pro.

Many of Simply Mac's 42 stores will host qualifying and registration for the competitions.

The partnership between Simply Mac and Ideas & Cars starts immediately and extends through December 31, 2022 .

Thanks to Simply Mac, Esports racing fans got a unique inside look at the ultimate #GamerToRacer competition that started last week when the World's Fastest Gamer finals began. Simply Mac will be a key partner for the competition, which will put ten gamers to the test over a 12-day #CaliforniaDreamin tour.

The winner of Simply Mac World's Fastest Gamer will not only earn a full-time GT race drive for 2020 valued at more than $1 million, they'll also take home a new MacBook Pro, an iPhone 11 Pro Max and an Apple Watch Series 5 thanks to Simply Mac.

As part of the partnership, Simply Mac will equip the World's Fastest Gamer video production and social media team with iPhone 11 Pros to film daily updates for distribution across the @TheWFGamer social media channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

"Simply Mac is not just signing on as a partner; they'll play an active role in bringing the story of the competition to fans across the world," Torque Esports President and CEO, Darren Cox said. "We're thrilled with the integration of Simply Mac as a partner. Not only will our daily social media content be produced exclusively on Apple products, our full six-part documentary series will also be edited on the latest Apple hardware.

"We're bringing ten of the best racing gamers in the world to California for this amazing competition. The stakes are going to be incredibly high – everybody wants that real-world race drive, and they will all be under intense pressure to perform – we're looking forward to giving fans a great behind-the-scenes look thanks to Simply Mac."

The four-part documentary for the first season of World's Fastest Gamer was watched by millions online and reached 400 million households through broadcasters such as ESPN, CNBC, Sky, and Fox. This year's six-part series will showcase the eight gaming champions selected by our judging team of Juan Pablo Montoya and inaugural World's Fastest Gamer, Rudy van Buren.

One of the two gamers to qualify for a finals spot in the Simply Mac World's Fastest Gamer finals, Riley Gerster, earned his spot after buying a new iPad and qualifying via Gear.Club, the mobile game produced and developed by Torque Esports' Lyon, France-based gaming studio, Eden Games.

Commenting on the partnership, Rein Voigt, president and Chief Executive Officer of Cool Holdings, parent company of Simply Mac, stated: "The team at Simply Mac loves the concept of World's Fastest Gamer, and we're looking forward to working with the team to provide some incredible content for the fans. Gaming accessories are a hugely popular item across the country, and we think World's Fastest Gamer is a brilliant vehicle for us to reach the gaming audience. Apple is raising the bar for mobile gaming with the recent introduction Apple Arcade. We wish all the gamers the very best of luck in the finals, although we might have to give Riley an extra cheer after qualifying via Gear.Club on his iPad."

About Cool Holdings, Inc.

Cool Holdings is a Miami-based company currently comprised of Simply Mac and OneClick, two chains of retail stores and an authorized reseller under the Apple® Premier Partner, APR (Apple® Premium Reseller) and AAR MB (Apple® Authorized Reseller Mono-Brand) programs and Cooltech Distribution, an authorized distributor to the OneClick® stores and other resellers of Apple® products and other high-profile consumer electronic brands. Additional information can be found on its website at www.coolholdings.com.

About Torque Esports Corp.

Torque Esports Corp. ("TEC") recently restructured its business and leadership team. Torque now focuses exclusively on two areas – esports racing and esports data provision. With publishing, IP, content, and data expertise in its portfolio, combined with a new board and management team, TEC is ready to lead the rush to profitability in the esports industry. Torque aims to revolutionize esports racing and the racing gaming genre via its industry-leading gaming studio Eden Games (Lyon, France) which focuses on mobile racing games and its unique motorsport IP, including World's Fastest Gamer (created and managed by wholly-owned subsidiary IDEAS+CARS, Silverstone UK). Building on the leading position of Stream Hatchet (a Barcelona, Spain-based wholly-owned subsidiary) Torque also provides robust esports data and management information to brands, sponsors, and industry leaders. This data allows the esports industry to monetize the huge number of eyeballs in the gaming and esports space.

Forward-looking and cautionary statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release and all other statements that are not historical facts are made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, including those related to Simply Mac stores hosting qualifying and registration for competitions, the success of the partnership between Simply Mac and Ideas & Cars, #CaliforniaDreamin tour, the #GamerToRacer competition and the World's Fastest Gamer finals involve factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from such statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including actions by third parties, such as Apple. A list and description of various risk factors related to both Cool Holdings, Inc. and Torque Esports Corp can be found in their respective filings that can be reviewed at www.sec.gov and the TSX Venture Exchange. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date of this release.

All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement.

