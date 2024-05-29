Simply NUC and Scale Computing Continue to Join Forces to Deliver Next Generation Edge Solutions

Simply NUC and Scale Computing Announce Integration on the Onyx NUC

AUSTIN, Texas and BELFAST, Northern Ireland and DUBLIN, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply NUC , a leading provider of customized computing solutions, announced an exciting collaboration with Scale Computing , a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, enabling Scale Computing Platform (SC//Platform) certification and integration on the Simply NUC Onyx PC . This announcement marks a significant milestone between Simply NUC and Scale Computing in delivering superior computing and management capabilities on an expanded offering of compact hardware tailored for edge computing applications.

Edge computing, a paradigm shift in the IT landscape, demands efficient and reliable infrastructure that can handle diverse workloads while ensuring seamless management. Recognizing this need, Simply NUC and Scale Computing have come together to empower enterprise businesses with a robust solution that combines the power of Scale Computing HyperCore (SC//HyperCore) with the performance and flexibility of the Simply NUC Onyx PC.

The Onyx NUC is purpose-built for edge computing environments, offering a compact yet powerful computing solution that fits seamlessly into diverse deployment scenarios. With SC//HyperCore and Scale Computing Fleet Manager (SC//FleetManager) licenses pre-integrated on v9 and v5 units, businesses can now leverage the combined strengths of both technologies to achieve unparalleled efficiency, scalability, and manageability at the edge.

Key benefits of this collaboration include:

Superior Computing Performance: The Onyx NUC, equipped with SC//HyperCore and SC//Fleet Manager, delivers exceptional computing power tailored for edge workloads, ensuring smooth operations even in demanding environments. Efficient Management: SC//Platform on Onyx NUC enables simplified management of edge infrastructure, allowing businesses to streamline operations and reduce overhead costs. Scalability: With the ability to scale resources dynamically, businesses can adapt to evolving workload demands without compromising performance or reliability.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Simply NUC to bring this expanded and innovative small form factor hardware solution to market," said Craig Theriac, VP of Product Management, of Scale Computing. "By combining Scale Computing's innovative software with the Onyx NUC, we're empowering businesses to unlock new possibilities in edge computing, enabling them to achieve greater agility, efficiency, management and performance."

Scale Computing brings together simplicity and scalability with an edge computing platform that is easy to use, easy to manage, and easy to deploy. Scale Computing Platform (SC//Platform) replaces existing infrastructure, empowering enterprises to run applications and process data outside centralized data centers, at the edge of their networks, closest to where data is created and utilized. With SC//Fleet Manager, the industry's first cloud-hosted monitoring and management tool built for hyperconverged edge computing infrastructure at scale, customers can quickly identify areas of concern using a single pane of glass, scaling from 1 to over 50,000 clusters. Zero-touch provisioning allows administrators to centrally monitor and manage hundreds or thousands of distributed edge infrastructure deployments with few or no on-site IT personnel.

This certification represents a commitment from both Simply NUC and Scale Computing to deliver best-in-class small form factor solutions tailored for the unique challenges of edge computing. Together, they aim to redefine the edge computing landscape and empower businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital world. For more information, visit simplynuc.com/scale-computing/ .

About Simply NUC

Formed in 2015 and headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, Simply NUC, Inc . is a global systems integrator and OEM specializing in customized small form factor PCs. Simply NUC provides fully configured, warrantied, and supported PC systems to businesses, as well as end-to-end NUC project development, custom operating system installations, and NUC accessories. For more information about Simply NUC visit www.simplynuc.com.

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights, G2, and TrustRadius.

SOURCE Simply NUC, Inc.