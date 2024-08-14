Simply NUC® Appoints David Kosloski as VP of Marketing & Ed Barkhuysen as VP of Product to Elevate Growth Strategy

Simply NUC Welcomes New Leadership Additions to Drive Continued Business Growth



AUSTIN, Texas and BELFAST, Northern Ireland and DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply NUC, a global leader in customized PC solutions, has appointed David Kosloski as Vice President of Marketing and Ed Barkhuysen as Vice President of Product. These leadership changes reflect Simply NUC's commitment to driving growth and maintaining its edge in the small form factor PC industry.

Simply NUC® appoints David Kosloski (left) as VP of Marketing & Ed Barkhuysen (right) as VP of Product.

David Kosloski joins Simply NUC with extensive experience in marketing strategy, demand generation, and brand development. As former Chief Marketing Officer at Sales Fusion Pro, David played a pivotal role in driving growth for various clients. His leadership at Streamline Health as Vice President of Marketing & Communications demonstrates his ability to implement impactful strategies that increase market share and highlights his expertise in creative strategy, making him a valuable asset.

"Simply NUC is at the forefront of innovation when it comes to customized computing solutions especially for edge computing applications," said David Kosloski. "I'm excited to bring my experience to our marketing efforts, working alongside our great team to help our brand grow and succeed".

Ed Barkhuysen brings over 20 years of product management and business development expertise to his role as VP of Product. Ed's distinguished career includes 20 years at Intel Corporation in various global and regional roles, and as NUC Group Manager for EMEA, playing a key role in launching and managing product lines that drove market adoption. Ed continued this EMEA NUC management role at ASUS, where he successfully led product and business development efforts.

"I am honored to join Simply NUC and collaborate with such a dynamic team," said Ed Barkhuysen. "I am excited to contribute to the development of innovative products that align with our vision and address the evolving needs of our global customers."

The additions of David and Ed to the Simply NUC team mark a significant milestone in the company's continued commitment to computing innovation. Their combined expertise in marketing and product management will play a crucial role in advancing the company's strategic growth objectives and enhancing its product portfolio.

About Simply NUC:

Formed in 2015 and headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, Simply NUC, Inc. is a global systems integrator and OEM specializing in customized small form factor PCs. Simply NUC provides fully configured, warrantied, and supported PC systems as well as end-to-end NUC project development, custom operating system installations, and NUC accessories. Learn more at: www.simplynuc.com .

